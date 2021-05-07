Blues Game Day: Sanford moved up to O'Reilly-Perron line

LAS VEGAS – Zach Sanford has done some of his best work alongside Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. He’s also done some of his best work against the Vegas Golden Knights, including a four-goal game here last season.

So as much as it might infuriate some fans who are down on the struggling Sanford, coach Craig Berube has moved him to the O’Reilly-Perron line for tonight’s 9 o’clock (Central) contest here with the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Sanny’s a guy that’s played with O’Reilly and I over the last couple years – we’ve had success together,” Perron said. “We’ve had success against Vegas together. But I think first and foremost he needs to be hard on the forecheck. Obviously he needs to get to the net, get those greasy rebounds, things like that.”

Perron said both he and Sanford need to be sharp along the walls, helping O’Reilly when he makes a play to them.

“So I think it’s a guy we’re familiar with. And looking forward to building a little something here before the other games maybe that matter more,” Perron said.

Sanford has only one goal and one assist in his last 21 games; he’s minus-12 over that stretch.