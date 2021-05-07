Blues Game Day: Sanford moved up to O'Reilly-Perron line

LAS VEGAS – Zach Sanford has done some of his best work alongside Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. He’s also done some of his best work against the Vegas Golden Knights, including a four-goal game here last season.
So as much as it might infuriate some fans who are down on the struggling Sanford, coach Craig Berube has moved him to the O’Reilly-Perron line for tonight’s 9 o’clock (Central) contest here with the Vegas Golden Knights.
“Sanny’s a guy that’s played with O’Reilly and I over the last couple years – we’ve had success together,” Perron said. “We’ve had success against Vegas together. But I think first and foremost he needs to be hard on the forecheck. Obviously he needs to get to the net, get those greasy rebounds, things like that.”
Perron said both he and Sanford need to be sharp along the walls, helping O’Reilly when he makes a play to them.
“So I think it’s a guy we’re familiar with. And looking forward to building a little something here before the other games maybe that matter more,” Perron said.
Sanford has only one goal and one assist in his last 21 games; he’s minus-12 over that stretch.
But playing with O’Reilly and Perron, should make just about anyone more productive. So that’s the hope tonight.
“Well, it definitely helps,” Berube said. “Those guys, their game’s at a high level. They bring along a guy with them.”
INJURY UPDATE
Berube’s forward options are limited to a degree, with both Sammy Blais (upper-body injury) and Vladimir Tarasenko (lower-body) out of the lineup. Blais, who will miss his second game in a row, did not accompany the team on this three-game trip. Tarasenko is on the trip, but will miss his second game in a row and the fourth in his last five.
With Sanford moving up to the O’Reilly line, Brayden Schenn will play on the Tyler Bozak-Jaden Schwartz line. Schenn had been on the O’Reilly-Perron line for the past six games.
On defense, both Torey Krug (upper-body injury) and Vince Dunn (upper-body) took part in Friday’s morning skate, with Krug working very late after the “varsity” had left the ice and made way for the taxi squad. Neither will play tonight, but Berube says there’s a chance Krug plays before the trip ends (Monday in Los Angeles). He said Dunn remains a ways away from returning.
VEGAS 7
The Blues have had their struggles against the Golden Knights this season, losing twice by scores of 5-1 and once by 6-1. But their last game against the West Division leader was a 3-1 triumph one month ago in St. Louis – a game in which goalie Jordan Binnington made a career-high 50 saves.
If nothing else, Berube said that game should help the Blues from a confidence standpoint entering tonight’s contest.
“Binnington played really well in net,” Berube said. “I thought for the most part we played a pretty solid game. We let ‘em come at us in the third period too much, and gave ‘em too many opportunities.
“We just gotta be a confident team tonight. I think more than anything, we played this team tentative at times and we can’t have that attitude tonight.”
Overall for this season, the Blues are 2-3-1 against Vegas, but have been outscored 26-15 overall, and outshot by an average of 11 shots on goal per game.
“They’re a high-volume team,” Berube said. “They have really good skill and they make plays. They’re as good as any team in the league in my opinion at making plays in their transition game and the offensive zone. We’re gonna have to check well, we’re gonna have to be really good in the neutral zone. . .just defending with numbers and winning puck battles and things like that.
“They stay on it, they’re a competitive team and they hound hard. They keep coming at you.”
Vegas enforcer Ryan Reaves, the former Blue, took part in the morning skate but won’t play tonight. Robin Lehner is expected to start in goal for the Knights.
ENERGY SHORTAGE
Following the Blues shootout loss to Anaheim on Wednesday, Berube said the Blues were lacking in energy after a pair of intense, physical three-game series against West heavyweights Colorado and Minnesota.
“I don’t think he’s wrong,” Perron said. “Obviously playing a lot of big boys over there in Minnesota was tough on a lot of us. We found a way to have results, we played some good hockey. I do think for the next two games and the rest of way, to have success, we’re gonna have to make sure we don’t fall into the trap of trying to transition everything, trying to get 2-on-1’s every shift, or even score every shift.
“Sometimes you have to keep building, keep bringing momentum for your club. And tonight’s certainly an example of that. We’re gonna need to be sharp in that area specifically, otherwise it’s gonna be in the back of our net more than the other way around.”
SHOOTOUT LINEUPS
Wednesday marked the Blues’ fifth shootout of the season – they are 2-3.
Berube has used Perron and Schenn in all five of those games during the shootout, and O’Reilly in four shootouts. Tarasenko replaced O’Reilly in a March 17 contest against San Jose and scored the shootout winner.
The only time the Blues have gone beyond the minimum three shootout participants, Jan. 20 against San Jose, Jordan Kyrou was the fourth shooter and missed.
Overall, O’Reilly is 1-for-4, while Perron and Schenn are both 1-for-5 this season on shootout attempts.
TIGHT FITS
If you think the Blues have been involved in a lot of close games this season, you are correct. Entering Friday’s contest with Vegas, the Blues have been involved in a league-high 29 games decided by one goal. They are 13-8-8 in those contests.
Dallas is next with 28 one-goal games, followed by Anaheim Columbus and New Jersey at 27 apiece.
PROJECTED BLUES’ LINEUP
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Bozak-Schenn
Hoffman-Thomas-Kyrou
Clifford-Barbashev-MacEachern
Defensemen
Scandella-Faulk
Mikkola-Parayko
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
BLUE NOTES
Called up from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, Dakota Joshua is with the team and practiced with the taxi squad Friday.
Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo is scheduled to play his 300th game as a Blue tonight.
In 14 games since his first healthy scratch March 28 against Anaheim, Hoffman has nine goals and four assists.
During the Blues’ seven-game point streak (5-0-2), O’Reilly has six goals, five assists and is plus-4.
The Blues’ 18 giveaways in Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Anaheim was a season high.
Schwartz had no overall shot attempts for only the second time this season Wednesday against the Ducks.