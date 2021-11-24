Blues game day: Schenn returns to lineup after 9 games of injury time

DETROIT – For the first time since Nov. 4, when he aggravated an upper-body injury in San Jose, Brayden Schenn is back in the lineup for the Blues tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

“It’s really good to see him back,” coach Craig Berube said following the team’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena. “He pushed even last game (to play), but we held him out. He’s good to go. He’s a very good player for us. Two-way player. We know that. He can provide offense for us, but he plays a hard game, does a lot of things for us.”

Schenn, one of the team’s alternate captains, missed nine games with what was believed to be a hand/wrist injury. The Blues went 3-5-1 in those contests.

“He’s obviously an important player for us,” forward David Perron said. “I think he brings a lot of that physicality as well that we definitely need to have every single night. That’s great to have. He’s another guy that can score a lot of goals for us, too. We’re pretty deep right now. You can tell, even our lines with him back.”

Schenn centered a line during the morning skate that included Brandon Saad on left wing and Jordan Kyrou on the right. Schenn also practiced on the second power-play unit with Scott Perunovich, Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.