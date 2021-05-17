Blues Game Day: Tarasenko returns; Perron, Dunn out

DENVER – David Perron and Vince Dunn are out, but Vladimir Tarasenko is in for tonight’s Blues playoff opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Whatever hope the Blues might have had that Perron was a false positive on the NHL’s COVID list ended when he was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate Monday. He remains in the league’s COVID protocol and could miss most, if not all of this first-round series.

“He's the top scorer on our team this year, and we miss him in a lot of areas,” coach Craig Berube said. “He's been a real good player all year, 5-on-5, power play. But we're getting Vladi back. So that's great news.

“Listen, we've been fighting injuries all year. And it's no different right now. So it's another player that's out and we just got to keep going and somebody else will step in and do the job.”

Tarasenko, who missed the Blues’ last six regular-season games and eight of their last nine, returns to action and is skating on a line with Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev. Tarasenko also replaces Perron on the team’s first power play unit.