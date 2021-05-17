Blues Game Day: Tarasenko returns; Perron, Dunn out

DENVER – David Perron and Vince Dunn are out, but Vladimir Tarasenko is in for tonight’s Blues playoff opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Whatever hope the Blues might have had that Perron was a false positive on the NHL’s COVID list ended when he was not on the ice for the team’s morning skate Monday. He remains in the league’s COVID protocol and could miss most, if not all of this first-round series.
“He's the top scorer on our team this year, and we miss him in a lot of areas,” coach Craig Berube said. “He's been a real good player all year, 5-on-5, power play. But we're getting Vladi back. So that's great news.
“Listen, we've been fighting injuries all year. And it's no different right now. So it's another player that's out and we just got to keep going and somebody else will step in and do the job.”
Tarasenko, who missed the Blues’ last six regular-season games and eight of their last nine, returns to action and is skating on a line with Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev. Tarasenko also replaces Perron on the team’s first power play unit.
Meanwhile, Dunn took part in Monday’s skate – he has participated in most of the Blues’ recent practices. But he won’t play tonight as he completes his rehab/recovery from an upper-body injury. He missed the final 11 games of the regular season.
During line rushes Monday, Dunn took Marco Scandella’s place on a pairing with Colton Parayko. Scandella did not practice. But Dunn was just a place-holder; Berube said Scandella bypassed the morning skate for maintenance reasons and would be in the lineup tonight.
“He’ll be fine,” Berube said.
Here’s what the Blues power play units looked like at the morning skate:
First unit: Krug-Tarasenko-Hoffman-O’Reilly-Schenn.
Second unit: Faulk-Bozak-Thomas-Schwartz-Kyrou.
“With Perron out, we had to find a different look (on the power play),” Berube said. “And so we'll see what that looks like, and if we have to we'll adjust quickly.”
POSTSEASON TALE OF TAPE
This marks the Blues’ 44th playoff appearance, the most for any non-“Original 6” member of the NHL.
Berube has referred to the Blues as having about 12 Stanley Cup championship veterans on their current roster. Actually, it’s 15, including 14 from the 2019 championship team. And that total does not include Carl Gunnarsson and Oskar Sundqvist, both out for the season with knee injuries.
All told, the Blues have a combined 1,023 games worth of NHL postseason experience; the Avalanche have 754.
POSTSEASON BINNINGTON
With a victory tonight, Jordan Binnington will tie the Blues’ career record for postseason wins – 17, currently shared by Mike Liut (Binnington’s agent) and Greg Millen. Binnington won all 16 games during the Blues Stanley Cup run two years ago. But in the Edmonton bubble last August, he went 0-5-0 with a 4.72 goals-against average and a .851 save percentage.
Jake Allen won the only two games for the Blues in the bubble, in the Vancouver series.
PROJECTED BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-O’Reilly-Schenn
Barbashev-Bozak-Tarasenko
Hoffman-Thomas-Kyrou
Clifford-Sanford-Blais
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Parayko
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
PROJECTED AVS LINEUP
Forwards
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Burakovsky-Kadri-Donskoi
Saad-Jost-Nichushkin
Newhook-Bellemare-Compher
Defensemen
Toews-Makar
Graves-Girard
Nemeth-Timmins
Goalie
Grubauer
COMETS DONE
The Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate for this season, the Utica Comets, completed their season Sunday with a 2-1 loss to the Rochester Americans.
Blues prospect Sam Anas scored the only goal for Utica. Goalie Will Cranley, a sixth-round pick by the Blues in October, stopped 21 of 23 shots in his first game since the 2019-20 season. Cranley had been scheduled to play junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, but the entire OHL season was wiped out due to COVID concerns.
The Blues had been scheduled to begin an AHL affiliation with the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds, but when Springfield opted out of playing this season due to COVID issues, the Blues shared the Utica roster with the Vancouver Canucks.
Utica finished the season with a 16-11-1 record. Among Blues prospects on the roster, Sam Anas finished with the most points (23, on four goals and 19 assists). Nolan Stevens had the most goals (six). After playing 30 games in Finland’s top pro league, the Liiga, Nikita Alexandrov joined Utica and had three goals, two assists and was plus-6 in seven games.
Utica used six goalies during the season, and four of them were Blues’ property. Even though he didn’t play his first game for the Comets until April 10, Joel Hofer saw the most action, appearing in 10 games with a 4-6-0 record, two shutouts, a 3.33 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.
BLUE NOTES
Besides the Western Conference finals series between the teams in 2001, won 4-games-to-1 by the Avs, Colorado also won a round-robin contest last season in the Edmonton bubble – which counts on the teams’ postseason records. In that game last August 2, Nazem Kadri’s goal with 1/10th of one second left in regulation gave Colorado a 2-1 victory.
The Blues outscored the Avalanche in 5-on-5 play during their season series, 14-12.
Colorado did much of its damage against the Blues during the second period, with a plus-8 goal differential in the season series.
Jaden Schwartz is scheduled to make his 85th postseason appearance for the Blues tonight, which would tie him for fifth place in franchise history with Chris Pronger. With 54 points on 26 goals and 28 assists, Schwartz is one point shy of tying Doug Gilmour for fifth place on the Blues’ career postseason scoring list.
During the regular season, Ryan O’Reilly was among only two centers to finish with at least 50 points and be a plus-25 or better. The other was Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.
Justin Faulk finished eighth among defensemen in regular-season minutes played (1,358); Torey Krug tied for 10th in assists by a defensemen (30).