Blues Game Day: There's some appeal to teal for Saad

SAN JOSE – The color teal must agree with Brandon Saad, because he sure plays well against the Sharks. He had two goals in the Nov. 4 game and two more in the Nov. 18 contest. And this isn’t just a thing since he has been with the Blues. Over his career, Saad has 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 28 games against San Jose.

“I think I had my first ever NHL goal here,” Saad said. “It’s always nice coming into this building and having that feeling. Just looking to have fun.”

Saad’s memory is rock solid. On Feb. 5, 2013, in the 11th game of his NHL career, he scored his first NHL goal in the SAP Center – then known as HP Pavilion - playing for the Chicago Blackhawks.

It’s hard to explain why players have more success against some teams than others, especially over a long period of time, but it does give a player some confidence when playing that team.

“Certain nights you have looks and chances, and sometimes they go in,” Saad said. “But yeah. It’s more mentally than anything else. I think you still prepare the same way and just try to get the win out there.”

Despite playing for his third team in three seasons, Saad has been as consistent as ever with the Blues. With 22 goals and 24 assists, Saad has his sixth season of 20-plus goals and his sixth-season of 40-plus assists in the NHL.

“I think it’s gone pretty well,” Saad said. “It’s always a tough adjustment coming to a new team. New city. Kind of get your bearings and things like that. I’m pretty happy with how the season’s gone so far. I think we’re all gearing up and excited for the playoffs.”

Back in the Shark Tank

San Jose has been out of the playoff mix for some time. From a Blues’ perspective that’s not necessarily a good thing.

“It’s a tough situation for them,” Saad said. “I’ve been on teams that are out of it. But at the same time, it almost makes them more dangerous, ‘cause they’re just playing loose, having fun. That can be a little bit dangerous out there. So for us, it’s mainly focus on what we can do and playing within our structure.”

And if the Blues get sloppy or aren’t careful, the Sharks still have several high-end players that can put the puck in the net.

“It’s always a tough building to come into,” coach Craig Berube said. “They got some good players over there – (Logan) Couture, (Tomas) Hertl, (Brent) Burns.”

And Timo Meier.

“You gotta be aware of those guys at all times,” Berube said. “They’re very good players. So we gotta be ready from the start of the game. They start fast in their home rink.”

Refresher course

It has been five months since the Blues played San Jose, with two games in November. Yes, it’s been a long season. As for exactly how long ago, does the name Joel Hofer ring a bell?

On Nov 4 in San Jose, Hofer at age 21 became the youngest goalie in franchise history to win his NHL debut, stopping 23 shots in a 5-3 Blues victory. He withstood 4 minutes 51 seconds of continuous power play time in the opening period, including 56 seconds of 5-on-3 by the Sharks.

Hofer allowed only one goal during that stretch, and thanks to a shorthanded goal by Saad, the Blues came out of the 4:51 no worse for the wear.

Hofer started because Ville Husso was on the COVID list. Two weeks later, with Husso back in the lineup, the Blues defeated San Jose 4-1 on Nov 18 at Enterprise Center. In only his second start of the season, Husso stopped 26 of 27 shots.

The Blues aren’t known as a high volume team when it comes to taking shots, but they were on this occasion. They launched a season-high 48 shots on goal at Sharks goalie James Reimer and a season-high 79 overall shot attempts.

Toropchenko skates

Alexei Toropchenko will miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday against San Jose; he hasn’t played since taking a puck to the leg late in the Blues’ April 14 game against Buffalo.

But he took part in the Blues’ morning skate Thursday at SAP Center, so there’s at least some progress. Berube said before the team left St. Louis that he hopes to have Toropchenko play at some point on this trip.

As for Toropchenko’s work Thursday, Berube said: “Not bad. Pretty sore, so he’s gotta just keep working it. Get skating again tomorrow and see if he’s better.”

Blues’ projected lineup

Jordan Binnington is in goal tonight. Otherwise there are no lineup changes tonight based on morning skate:

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Joshua-Walker-Brown

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Krug-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

Sharks’ projected lineup

Forwards

Bonino-Couture-Nieto

Meier-Hertl-Dahlen

Balcers-Bordeleau-Gregor

Viel-Chmelevski-Reedy

Defensemen

Ferarro-Burns

Megna-Meloche

Vlasic-Merkley

Goalie

Reimer

Blue notes

• With a victory tonight, Berube will move past Brian Sutter and into third place on the Blues’ career list for coaching victories at 154.

• With just five games left in the regular season, the Blues have continued their impressive knack for playing basically as well against playoff teams as non-playoff teams. The Blues are 22-10-6 against teams currently in playoff position and 24-10-5 against teams currently out of playoff position. Four of the Blues’ remaining games are against teams not in playoff position.

• San Jose will be without veteran defenseman Erik Karlsson tonight; he’s been out since April 14 with a lower-body injury.

