Blues Game Day: Who's No. 1? Hard to tell with Blues power play

ST. PAUL, MINN. – With the Blues’ power play slipping over the past several games, coach Craig Berube is mixing up his units once again.
Only this time, if you just looked at the names, it’s hard to decipher which would be the No. 1 unit and which would be No. 2.
“I think it’s important to have two (balanced) units right now,” Berube said. “With the number of power play guys we have on our hockey team, it’s good competition.
“I don’t think it’s first power play; second power play. It’s like who’s freshest, who’s going, who’s executing better. That’s how it’s gonna work. For now anyhow
“I went with lines mostly. You got the (Brayden) Schenn line. You got the (Ryan) O’Reilly line. And then you got some different guys you mix in there. So it’s good competition within the team.”
This is how the Blues lined up on the power play on Wednesday, the last day they worked on it. And since it’s difficult at this time to decipher who’s No. 1 and who’s No. 2, we’ll label them A and B:
Unit A: Vince Dunn-David Perron-Mike Hoffman-Ryan O’Reilly-Jordan Kyrou.
Unit B: Torey Krug, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz.
“I don’t think there is a first and second unit,” O’Reilly said. “I think it’s who’s fresh at the time or who’s doing the right things at the time. I think that’s the way our lineup is. We’re a balanced lineup.
“We have guys that can be effective, and I think it makes us dangerous with two units that can go over and make stuff happen. Hopefully that’s tough for other teams.”
After a six-game stretch in which the Blues scored at least one power play in each game and were 9-for-18 overall, they are only 1-for-12 over their past five games. For the season, they rank 19th in the NHL with a 19.2 percent success rate.
“I’m more about momentum than just results,” Perron said. “Yeah, you want results but I think that the momentum will just go naturally when you do that. And we don’t put teams on their heels enough. You want to provide more energy and it don’t matter who’s first or second unit.
“I think what’s gonna happen with the way they’re set up is someone’s playing better the one night, they play more. If they score maybe they play more. And that’s how it goes.”
WILD 1
The Blues get their first of eight looks at the Minnesota tonight, and everyone asked about the Wild in the past day or two mentioned how hard they work. And that has caused the Blues to look inward and assess their own play and their own shortcomings.
“With Minny, they’re a hard-working team,” Perron said. “That’s what we have to become more of. We’ve seen it in spurts, and just not enough. So that’s something that the last few days Chief has really hammered home more and more. It’s pretty clear that we can raise our level in many ways in that regard and we have a big opportunity.”
With one of every three games over the remainder of the regular season against the Wild, O’Reilly said: “It’s important that we start the right way (Thursday). Show these guys that they’re gonna be in for some tough games.
“Obviously, crucial points for us. We need to kinda get back going and respond after our last game.”
Meaning Monday’s 5-1 loss in Vegas, where the Blues crumbled in the third period.
Veteran defenseman Matt Dumba returns to the Minnesota lineup tonight after missing the past three contests with a lower-body injury. Even though he played in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Anaheim, veteran Cam Talbot is expected to start in goal again tonight for the Wild.
Over his career, Talbot is 6-4-2 against the Blues with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.
PARAYKO WATCH
After Colton Parayko took part in a full Blues practice on Wednesday, his first since leaving the lineup with a back injury, Berube said he’d be interested to see how Parayko felt the next day. The answer came Thursday when Parayko was back on the ice for a heavily-attended optional practice.
“There you go,” Berube said. “He’s skating today again, so that’s good news.”
Parayko was one of 19 Blues on the ice for the optional, and then stayed with some of the extras and taxi squad members for about a half hour or so of extra work. This extra time was no leisurely skate for Parayko.
He was working up a sweat at Xcel Energy Center, doing some faster extended skating and even taking part in what amounted to a battle drill attempting to defend a teammate in tight quarters.
LINEUP HINTS
Judging by who stayed late with the extras Thursday, it looks like Dakota Joshua will stay in the lineup tonight, Sammy Blais will returns after sitting out Monday’s game in Las Vegas, and Jacob de la Rose will be a healthy scratch.
Tyler Bozak was not on the ice for the optional skate.
PROSPECT WATCH
Forward prospect Nikita Alexandrov isn’t playing in the Kontinental Hockey League or the American Hockey League, but he is playing. Alexandrov, 20, is playing in Finland’s Liiga, the country’s top pro league.
He scored a goal Wednesday and was plus-2 in KooKoo’s 8-1 victory over JVP, giving him three goals and five assists in 21 games for the season. Alexandrov was the Blues’ first pick in the 2019 draft (Round 2, No. 62 overall).
In the KHL playoffs, Klim Kostin scored the only goal for Avangard Omsk in Wednesday’s 7-1 loss to Metallurg Magnitogorsk. It was Kostin’s first point in nine playoff games for Avangard. The second-round series is tied two games apiece with Game 5 scheduled Friday.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-Thomas-Hoffman
Clifford-Joshua-Blais
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
WILD PROJECTED LINEUP
(Per @sarah_mclellan)
Forwards
Kaprizov-Rask-Zuccarello
Johansson-Hartman-Fiala
Cramarossa-/Eriksson-Ek/Greenway
Sturm-Bonino-Bjugstad
Defensemen
Suter-Spurgeon
Brodin-Dumba
Soucy-Cole
Goalie