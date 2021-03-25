Blues Game Day: Who's No. 1? Hard to tell with Blues power play

“We have guys that can be effective, and I think it makes us dangerous with two units that can go over and make stuff happen. Hopefully that’s tough for other teams.”

After a six-game stretch in which the Blues scored at least one power play in each game and were 9-for-18 overall, they are only 1-for-12 over their past five games. For the season, they rank 19th in the NHL with a 19.2 percent success rate.

“I’m more about momentum than just results,” Perron said. “Yeah, you want results but I think that the momentum will just go naturally when you do that. And we don’t put teams on their heels enough. You want to provide more energy and it don’t matter who’s first or second unit.

“I think what’s gonna happen with the way they’re set up is someone’s playing better the one night, they play more. If they score maybe they play more. And that’s how it goes.”

WILD 1

The Blues get their first of eight looks at the Minnesota tonight, and everyone asked about the Wild in the past day or two mentioned how hard they work. And that has caused the Blues to look inward and assess their own play and their own shortcomings.