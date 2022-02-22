Blues Game Day: Will he be nervous? Binnington in goal, back where it all started

PHILADELPHIA – If you’re a Blues fan with a flair for the dramatic, well tonight’s the night.

Struggling Jordan Binnington is back in goal Tuesday where it all started – Wells Fargo Arena. On Jan. 7, 2019, the last time the Blues played in Philadelphia, Binnington made his first NHL start for a Blues team that was buried near the bottom of the NHL standings.

He stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 3-0 Blues victory, becoming just the second goalie in franchise history to post a shutout in his first NHL start.

(Rich Parent was the other in a Jan. 26, 1999 win over San Jose.)

“I think I was a little bit nervous but at the same time calm,” Binnington said after the contest. “I just tried to focus on my job and stop the puck, and go save by save, minute by minute. Just enjoy the experience. And before I knew it the game was over.”

Thus began a magic carpet ride that led the Blues to their one and only Stanley Cup.

The Blues are looking for more of the same from Binnington, against a Philadelphia team that is struggling at 15-25-10 but has been a tough out lately.

“He’s just gotta make the saves he’s supposed to make, and play the game the way he normally plays it,” coach Craig Berube said. “He plays the puck really well. He’s an active goalie, getting out of his net and doing things like that. Playing with confidence.

“That’ll be really important. Staying with it. Staying busy. Don’t get out of character. Be yourself and just do your job.”

Tarasenko back

After missing the Toronto game with an injury, Vladimir Tarasenko returns to the lineup against the Flyers and will be on a line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.

“Yeah, he’s good to go,” Berube said. “It’s good to have him back tonight.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Kyrou-Schenn-Barbashev

Kostin-Bozak-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Mikkola-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Walman-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

(Check back later for lots more from Blues’ morning skate.)

