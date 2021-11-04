Blues Game Day: Will it be Binnington or Hofer?

The Blues went 5-1-2 overall against San Jose last season and went 3-0-1 at SAP Center.

On Feb. 21 of last season, Binnington celebrated his 100th NHL game by throwing a tantrum after getting pulled midway through the second period.

On his way off the ice after allowing four goals, he shoved Radim Simek, made a fake stick jab at the neck of Erik Karlsson and then shoved goalie Devan Dubnyk. The Blues rallied with Husso in net for a 7-6 win, getting two goals from Marco Scandella – the first multi-goal game of his career.

Husso was a surprise starter in the next Blues-Sharks game in San Jose, a 3-2 overtime loss on March 8. Perhaps Berube was wary of repercussions against Binnington by the Sharks from the Feb. 21 game. San Jose’s Kurtis Gabriel fought Kyle Clifford in the March 8 contest – and was seen practicing his fight moves with a teammate during the morning skate that day.

The Blues then won a set of back-to-backs less than two weeks later – 2-1 in a shootout on March 19 and 5-2 on March 20.