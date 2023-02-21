RALEIGH, N.C. — Maybe the Hurricanes are due for a letdown?

The Blues certainly hope so.

The Hurricanes enter Tuesday’s game against St. Louis riding a week of highs. On Thursday, the team honored Cam Ward as a member of the Hurricanes Hall of Fame. On Saturday, Carolina hosted an outdoor Stadium Series game against Washington at nearby Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Hurricanes won both games, as part of a stretch in which they’ve won 10 of 11 games.

“They’re a very good forechecking team, and hard-working team in the offensive zone,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We’re going to need to break pucks out and make good puck plays coming out of our zone and do a good job defending.”

Carolina enters Tuesday with the second-best record in the NHL at 37-10-8, and leads the Metropolitan Division. It has 10 players that have scored at least 10 goals, led by Sebastian Aho’s 24 goals. Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes with 51 points in 55 games.

Fredrik Andersen is expected to start against the Blues on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes are sort of an anomaly in today’s NHL that is centered around speed and rush chances. Instead, Carolina is the best team in the league at recovering dump-ins on the forecheck, successfully turning teams over in their own zone.

“They know it’s going there,” Berube said. “I think they dump the puck more than any team in the league. They put it deep and they go to work. They’re fast, they get on top of you. Their D are aggressive down walls and keep a lot of pucks alive. But really is just from work, for me.”

Asked whether he’d like his team to play a style similar to Carolina’s, Berube said “to a certain level.”

“I think every team has got their own types of players and what they are,” Berube said. “I think since our forecheck change (at the All-Star break), we’ve been doing a much better job.”

The Blues lost the only meeting with Carolina earlier this season, a 6-4 loss in St. Louis on Dec. 1.

In that game, Pavel Buchnevich, Noel Acciari, Ryan O’Reilly and Torey Krug scored goals. On Tuesday, only one of those players will be in the Blues lineup.

Scandella back

Blues defenseman Marco Scandella will make his season debut on Tuesday after he was sidelined for the first 56 due to right hip surgery. He skated with Robert Bortuzzo during morning skate, but figures to have rotating partners as the Blues dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

“He’s been a good player for us,” Berube said. “He’s been missed out of the lineup, for sure. He’s been out a long time. For him, it’s just simple puck play and defend like he normally does, and penalty kill and things like that.”

Berube said the Blues would monitor Scandella’s minutes: “We’ll kind of look and see how things are going with him and how he’s feeling.

Scandella’s return gives the Blues eight healthy defensemen on the NHL roster, perhaps increasing the likelihood that Berube goes 11-7 in more upcoming games. Tuesday is the fifth time this season the Blues have dressed seven defensemen.

“I’ve used it in the past a lot,” Berube said. “I don’t know the number of games I did it last year. I think it just depends on what I’ve got up front and we’re looking for from game to game.”

It will be Scandella’s 700th career NHL game.

Forward Logan Brown and defenseman Tyler Tucker are expected to be scratches Tuesday. It will be Bortuzzo’s first game since the All-Star break.

“No real reason, I just made a decision to put Borts in tonight,” Berube said. “Scandy is back tonight. I want a veteran D corps against Carolina.”

Forward Pavel Buchnevich did not meet the team in Carolina and will not play Tuesday night. He suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday during the loss to the Avalanche.

Asked if Buchnevich is an option to play vs. Vancouver on Thursday in St. Louis, Berube said “Probably, yeah.”

Blues projected lineup at Carolina on Tuesday, 6 p.m. CT

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Sammy Blais – Brayden Schenn – Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko – Nikita Alexandrov – Tyler Pitlick

Matthew Highmore – Nathan Walker

Defensemen

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella – Robert Bortuzzo

Calle Rosen

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

PP1: Krug, Kyrou, Barbashev, Schenn, Thomas.

PP2: Leddy, Alexandrov, Leivo, Faulk, Blais.

Scratches: Logan Brown, Tyler Tucker, Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body).

Injured reserve: Brandon Saad (upper-body), Jake Neighbours (upper-body).