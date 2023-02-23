Thursday night’s game at Enterprise Center might be like looking in a mirror for the Blues and the Canucks.

Sixth place in their divisions? Traded their captain away? One team has lost three in a row, the other has lost four of the last five.

“They made a trade recently and got rid of their captain,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Looking at their team, I’m sure they’re not done making moves, but who knows? I’m not involved in their organization. They’re definitely in a similar boat.”

The Blues enter Thursday having lost three straight games by at least three goals for the first time since the eight-game losing streak in the season’s first month. They have been outscored 15-4 since trading away captain Ryan O’Reilly and depth forward Noel Acciari to Toronto.

The Canucks, meanwhile, shipped captain Bo Horvat to the Islanders, who promptly signed him to an eight-year contract extension. Vancouver is finishing a brief two-game road trip after a shootout loss in Nashville on Tuesday.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 72 points in 55 games, including six points in his last three games.

Rookie goaltender Arturs Silovs is expected to make his third career start, while forward Aatu Raty (acquired from the Islanders in the Horvat trade) is scheduled to make his Canucks debut against the Blues.

The Blues will welcome back Brandon Saad (upper-body) and Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body) to the lineup on Tuesday night. Saad has not played since getting hurt on Feb. 14 against the Panthers. Buchnevich has been out since Saturday’s game against the Avalanche.

Defenseman Torey Krug (lower-body) will not play. He missed Saturday’s game against Colorado with a lower-body injury, and did not finish Tuesday’s loss in Carolina with a lower-body injury. Krug did not practice Wednesday, and was not on the ice for optional morning skate Thursday.

Talking about practice

The Blues held an optional skate Thursday after they held a full practice Wednesday following their return from Carolina. On Thursday morning, Berube was asked about players like Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou not being on the ice for the optional skate.

“That’s their decision,” Berube said. “If I make it an optional, it’s an optional. There’s a reason it’s an optional. I’m not too worried if they’re not out there or not. They’ve just got to be prepared to go tonight. They’re got to do what they’ve got to do to make sure they’re at their best tonight.”

Thomas and Kyrou were each on the ice for three goals against on Tuesday in Carolina, and have seen their production dip since the O’Reilly trade. Thomas has zero points in his last three games, while Kyrou has one assist.

“I think they’ve got to get inside more,” Berube said. “They’re being checked, so you’ve got to fight through checking, you’ve got to compete harder. You’ve got to get on the inside more, you’ve got to get dirty around the net. All those things.

“Right now and going forward, it’s going to be tougher and tougher. We all know down the stretch every year, the games get harder, they get more tight checking. Teams are fighting for playoffs. They’re fighting for spots, so it’s not going to be easy.”

Without O’Reilly around, Thomas figures to get plenty of tough assignments through the end of the season, including Tuesday in Carolina when the Hurricanes matched Sebastian Aho up with Thomas.

“They don’t give you a lot of room, Carolina,” Berube said. “They’ve got a good team. Moving forward, they’re going to have to work and learn to fight through things. Second and third effort, that’s what it boils down to. It’s a second and third-effort league right now.”

What can Brown do for you?

Logan Brown is expected to be in the Blues lineup vs. Vancouver after he was a healthy scratch in Carolina as St. Louis went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Brown has struggled to stay healthy this season, and only has three assists in 15 games played.

“I’d like to see him separate himself, be a consistent player night in and night out,” Berube said. “He’s got skill, but he’s got to find a way to grind through things and win more battles and play with more pace.”

To make room for Saad on the active roster, the Blues sent forward Matthew Highmore back to AHL affiliate Springfield.

Projected Blues lineup vs. Vancouver on Thursday, 7 p.m.

Brandon Saad – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Ivan Barbashev – Brayden Schenn – Pavel Buchnevich

Sammy Blais – Logan Brown – Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko – Nathan Walker – Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker – Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

Scratches: Nikita Alexandrov, Calle Rosen, Torey Krug (lower-body).

Injured reserve: Jake Neighbours (upper-body).