Blues get 2 p.m. start against Dallas; face Calgary or Vancouver in Round of 16

EDMONTON, Alberta _ After three 5:30 p.m. Central starts at Rogers Place, the Blues get their first chance at playing on fresh ice in Sunday’s round-robin finale Dallas. The NHL announced late Friday night that the Blues-Stars contest will start at 2 p.m. Central, meaning it’s the first game of the day at the Edmonton hub.

As you may recall, the teams met in a dramatic second-round playoff series last season, with the Blues winning in seven games on hometown hero Pat Maroon’s game-winning goal in double-overtime of a 4-3 game.

Both teams are 0-2 in the round-robin here in Edmonton, with the Blues losing 2-1 to Colorado and 6-4 to Vegas. Both those games had 5:30 p.m. starts, as did the Blues' exhibition contest against Chicago.

Dallas lost to Vegas 5-3 and to Colorado 4-0. The winner of Sunday’s game gets the No. 3 seed for the remainder of the postseason; the loser gets the No. 4 seed.

The Blues will play either Calgary or Vancouver in the Round of 16 next week. The Blues went 1-1-1 against Vancouver and 3-0 against Calgary during the regular season _ with four of those six games on the road. If the Blues defeat Dallas, they get the No. 3 seed in the West and face No. 8 seed Calgary. If they lose to Dallas, they get the No. 4 seed and face No. 7 Vancouver.

The eight teams in the West bracket are set for the Round of 16: Arizona, Calgary, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, St. Louis, Vancouver, Vegas.

