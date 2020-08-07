Blues get 2 p.m. start for round-robin finale against Dallas

EDMONTON, Alberta _ After three 5:30 p.m. Central starts at Rogers Place, the Blues get their first chance at playing on fresh ice in Sunday’s round-robin finale Dallas. The NHL announced late Friday night that the Blues-Stars contest will start at 2 p.m. Central, meaning it’s the first game of the day at the Edmonton hub.
As you may recall, the teams met in a dramatic second-round playoff series last season, with the Blues winning in seven games on hometown hero Pat Maroon’s game-winning goal in double-overtime of a 4-3 game.
Both teams are 0-2 in the round-robin here in Edmonton, with the Blues losing 2-1 to Colorado and 6-4 to Vegas. Both those games had 5:30 p.m. starts, as did the Blues' exhibition contest against Chicago.
Dallas lost to Vegas 5-3 and to Colorado 4-0. The winner of Sunday’s game gets the No. 3 seed for the remainder of the postseason; the loser gets the No. 4 seed.
No matter what happens Sunday, the Blues will play either Calgary or the winner of the Vancouver-Minnesota series in the Round of 16 next week. The Blues went 1-1-1 against Vancouver, 3-0 against Calgary and 3-0 against Minnesota this season, with six of those nine games coming on the road.
A fourth game with Minnesota, scheduled for March 29, ended up being cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
