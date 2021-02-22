Blues get Blais back after a false positive

While the Blues have stayed clear of trouble this season, they had an issue with it last season, when four players and a coach tested positive and the team had to briefly shut down its training facility at Centene Community Ice Center.

As for Bozak, he joined the Blues on the ice for the morning skate, the first time he has skated with them since he suffered an apparent concussion when knocked down by Vegas’ Mark Stone on Jan. 26. The game Monday with the Kings was the 12th he had missed and there will be more. He’s probably several days away from returning, if there were no lingering side effects after he resumed skating.

“We’ll see after practice how he felt,” Berube said. “We’ll go off of that. Hopefully he doesn’t have any issues. If he feels good, then he can get more of a practice tomorrow and keep building off that, and we’ll see where he’s at in a couple days.”

“Whenever we get guys back, it’s great to see,” Bortuzzo said. “It’s nice to have them out there.”

Room with a view

The Blues were no different from many hockey fans, tuning in to get a look at the NHL’s two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border over the weekend.