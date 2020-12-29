Blues get four national games on NBC networks, including opener at Colorado

NBC announced its national television schedule Tuesday for the upcoming NHL season, and the Blues will get three nationally televised Wednesday night games on NBCSN as well as a Saturday game against Colorado on April 24 at Enterprise Center on NBC.

For openers, the Blues will cap off an opening night tripleheader on NBCSN with a 9:30 p.m. (Central) road start against Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 13 at Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center).

The opening night tripleheader kicks off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers at 4:30 p.m. and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.

The Blues’ other Wednesday night games on NBCSN are scheduled for March 31 (at home against the Arizona Coyotes) and April 28 (at the Minnesota Wild).

Starting times for those games were not announced Tuesday. Nor was the start time for the Blues’ April 24 home game on NBC against the Avalanche.

NBC also announced a 10-game schedule of Sunday night hockey on NBCSN, but no Blues’ games are included in that package which begins with a Feb. 14 contest in Las Vegas between the Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights.