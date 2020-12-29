Blues get four national games on NBC networks, including opener at Colorado

NBC announced its national television schedule Tuesday for the upcoming NHL season, and the Blues will get three nationally televised Wednesday night games on NBCSN as well as a Saturday game against Colorado on April 24 at Enterprise Center on NBC.
For openers, the Blues will cap off an opening night tripleheader on NBCSN with a 9:30 p.m. (Central) road start against Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 13 at Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center).
The opening night tripleheader kicks off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Philadelphia Flyers at 4:30 p.m. and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
The Blues’ other Wednesday night games on NBCSN are scheduled for March 31 (at home against the Arizona Coyotes) and April 28 (at the Minnesota Wild).
Starting times for those games were not announced Tuesday. Nor was the start time for the Blues’ April 24 home game on NBC against the Avalanche.
NBC also announced a 10-game schedule of Sunday night hockey on NBCSN, but no Blues’ games are included in that package which begins with a Feb. 14 contest in Las Vegas between the Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights.
The rest of the Blues’ schedule, on Fox Sports Midwest, is expected to be released later this week. Hopefully, with starting times since many Blues fans are not thrilled with the prospect of late night starts in the newly aligned West Division.
Dunn in camp
With Blues training camp scheduled to start Sunday, the agent for unsigned defenseman Vince Dunn — Patrick Morris — told the Post-Dispatch that Dunn would be in camp. That has to be viewed as a good sign for the Blues since Dunn can’t be on the ice unless he’s under contract. Dunn is a restricted free agent.
Prospects assigned overseas
Forward Alexei Toropchenko is staying in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star, as general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch last week, the team announced Tuesday.
Another young forward, Nikita Alexandrov, has been loaned to KooKoo of the Liiga in Finland.
So neither player will be in Blues training camp, and neither will be with the team at the start of the regular season.
Until now, Alexandrov had been training in Germany but not aligned with any team. Toropchenko has spent most of this season with Kunlun Red Star, with six goals and two assists in 25 games.