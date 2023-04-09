ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Blues were taking it to the Minnesota Wild in the early-going Saturday, with a 1-0 lead on a Sammy Blais goal and most of the momentum.

They looked like a team competing for the Central Division title; not a team that’s been eliminated from playoff contention for a week. But in hockey, as in life, things can change in a blink.

And it did in a 5-3 loss to the Wild at Xcel Energy Center. In fact, it took all of 20 seconds for Minnesota to turn that 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Adding insult to, well, insult – it all happened with the Blues on the power play. Yep, with the man advantage.

“We dug ourselves a hole there,” defenseman Justin Faulk said. “The two shorthanded goals we gave up kind of deflated us for a while. And it rolled into the second period. We didn’t really play a good second period at all.”

No, they didn’t. After giving up two more goals, including one with just 35 seconds remaining in the period – the Blues were staring at a 4-1 deficit entering the final 20 minutes of play.

But back to those shorties. In both cases, the Wild jumped Blues’ attempts at entry-level passes and went the other way for scores.

It’s not like the Blues didn’t know this was coming. Just ask coach Craig Berube.

“They were pre-scouted that (the Wild) were gonna jump that pass,” Berube said, with the “they” in this instance referring to Blues players. “They knew. We just made mistakes, and Binner kinda guessed on the first one, to come out or not. That’s basically what happened.”

Adding to his reputation as a Jordan Binnington nemesis, Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman jumped a drop pass by Kasperi Kapanen intended for Jakub Vrana. As the puck slid down the ice into the Blues’ defensive zone, Binnington had two choices: Dash out for the puck before Hartman got to it, or stay in his crease and defend a breakaway.

Binnington hesitated, then tried to go out for the puck, and got caught in-between. Hartman got to the puck first, got behind a diving Binnington and scored his 15th goal of the season into an empty net.

“It was just a little hesitation and it was too late,” Berube said.

That came at the 11:17 mark of the first period and tied the game 1-1. With the Blue still on the power play, Hartman knocked Kapanen off the puck as he was about to enter the St. Louis offensive zone, came away with the puck, dashed the other way, and passed to Sam Steel for a goal and a 2-1 Minnesota lead at the 11:37 mark.

So after giving up a total of nine shorthanded goals in their first 79 games of the season, the Blues gave up two in 20 seconds Saturday.

“You can’t obviously be giving up two (goals) on one power play and expect to win a hockey game,” center Brayden Schenn said. “You go into every game knowing what the other team’s breakouts or tendencies are on special teams.

“They obviously knew what was coming. They made a couple good plays, we made a couple mistakes, and before you know it those are two goals in the back of the net.”

The shame of it was, the Blues outshot the Wild 18-8 in the opening period, had several excellent chances, and still found themselves trailing. As Faulk mentioned, the 1-2 shorthanded punch staggered the Blues and they really didn’t shake it off in the second period.

Frederick Gaudreau scored a power play goal on a shot that Binnington usually stops to make it 3-1 Wild with 5 ½ left in the second.

“I’m not putting that on the (penalty) killers, really,” Berube said. “I think Binner would want that one back. It is what it is. I thought our ‘kill’ was good tonight.”

Next, Jared Spurgeon blew past defenseman Dmitri Samurkov – playing in only his third NHL game and second with the Blues – and then beat Binnington with a backhand to make it 4-1.

“First period we had some chances; we played hard,” Faulk said. “Third period we played hard. Just second period, we didn’t come up with enough ‘compete’ and attitude. Before we know it, it’s 4-1.”

The Blues got third-period goals from Jake Neighbours (his sixth of the season) and Pavel Buchnevich (No. 26) to make a game of it. And with 8:42 to play, a slashing penalty against Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno gave St. Louis a chance to tie it on the power play.

But who are we kidding? The Blues entered the game 0-for-15 on the power play over their past five games, and left Xcel 0-for-17.

“We tried to score. We had some looks,” Buchnevich said. “We had some chances to score. But when your confidence is low, you have do something - maybe different. I don’t know. If I had answers, we’d already have it fixed. . . .It’s not our year, I guess.”

No, it’s not. At 37-36-7, the Blues have just two games left in the season – Wednesday at home against Dallas, and then Thursday at Dallas.

The Wild, meanwhile, are cruising along at 45-24-10 for 100 points. They remain in contention for the Central Division title with three games to play, trailing Dallas and Colorado by two points in the standings. Colorado has a game in hand on both the Stars and Wild.