Blues go Duck hunting for two points

ANAHEIM, Calif. • There are five teams in the NHL currently below .500 in regulation games this season. The Blues are 7-1 so far this season against those clubs, with the only loss against ... Anaheim, tonight’s opponent at the Honda Center in a 9 p.m. start Central time.

Currently in 13th place in the Western Conference, the Ducks (23-26-7) are alive in name only when it comes to earning a playoff berth. But they’ve been playing well lately: 6-2-2 in their last 10 games They are working young, hungry players into the lineup and appear to be playing relaxed, energetic hockey.

And they know they can beat the Blues, having done so by a 4-1 score on Nov. 16 at Enterprise Center on the strength of Derek Grant's first career NHL hat trick.

“They’re a team right now, you kind of see this towards the end of the year, teams that are just playing loose and having fun, and working hard,” forward Brayden Schenn said. “I think that’s what they’re doing right now. They’re winning hockey games.

“So we gotta be ready for a solid challenge tonight. They’re a good team with a ton of good players, good goalie. So you can look at the standings and say it’s gonna be an easy one, but it’s definitely not. You can’t take ‘em lightly and you gotta be ready.”