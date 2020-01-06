Blues goalie prospect Hofer stars as Canada wins gold at World Juniors

Blues goalie prospect Joel Hofer stopped 35 of 38 shots, helping Canada win the goal medal game 4-3 Sunday over Russia in the World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic.

Hofer, a fourth-round pick by the Blues in 2018, went 5-0 with the best goals-against average (1.60) and best save percentage (.932) of any goalie in the tournament.

He was named best goalie in the tournament and made the tournament all-star team.

Another Blues prospect, forward Nikita Alexandrov of Russia, scored the game’s first goal on a tip-in against Hofer. Alexandrov finished with two points and six assists, with at least one point in all seven tournament games. He was drafted in the second round by the Blues this past June.

And in San Antonio ...

Nolan Stevens scored twice, including the game-winner with 3:55 left, giving the San Antonio Rampage (13-14-9) a 5-4 victory Sunday over the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL. Also scoring for the Rampage were Klim Kostin, Andreas Borgman and Dakota Joshua.

For Kostin, it was his seventh goal of the season and extended his career-high goal streak to four consecutive games. Goalie Ville Husso stopped 24 of 28 shots.