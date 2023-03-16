Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was suspended two games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Thursday afternoon, one day after his outburst at Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman.

During the second period of the Blues' 8-5 loss to the Wild on Wednesday night, Binnington punched Hartman in the face with his blocker after allowing a power play goal to Hartman. Moments earlier, Hartman made contact with Binnington as he skated across the slot to celebrate with his teammates.

In a video announcing the decision, the DOPS said Hartman "makes light, incidental contact with Binnington, who was sliding out of his crease and towards Hartman.

"With the play long over and as the Wild celebrate their goal, Binnington leaves the area of his crease, approaches the unsuspecting Hartman and his teammates, raises his blocker and stick to head level and strikes Hartman in the face with the blocker.”

After the incident, Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury tried to fight Binnington, but the two were separated by the linesmen.

Binnington was given a match penalty for the play and ejected from the game. He will not be eligible to play on Friday in Washington or on Sunday against Winnipeg.

As a result, the Blues recalled Joel Hofer from AHL affiliate Springfield.

It was the first time in Binnington's NHL career that he has been suspended. He will forfeit $64,864.86 in salary due to the suspension.

“What causes this play to rise to the level of a suspension is the act of a goaltender using his blocker in this manner, the retaliatory nature of the blow, the location and force with which it lands, and the game circumstances under which it occurred," DOPS said in its video. "Recklessly entering an opponent’s goal celebration long after the play has ended for the purposes of seeking retribution will not be tolerated.”