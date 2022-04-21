Blues grind out 3-1 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Blues hockey is all about streaks these days. Winning streaks, scoring streaks, point streaks.

The Blues kept several streaks going, the most of all being what is now a 14-game streak without a loss in regulation. That’s a franchise record thanks to Thursday’s solid but unspectacular 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at half-filled — if that — SAP Center. Pavel Buchnevich’s 29th goal of the season, an empty-netter, sealed the deal with 11.5 seconds remaining. The Blues are now 12-0-2 over the past 14 games. They also extended their road point streak to eight games at 7-0-1.

The Blues also left San Jose knowing for sure who their first-round opponent will be in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Yes, it’s Minnesota. By virtue of their 6-3 victory over Vancouver on Thursday, the Wild have clinched no worse than third in the Central Division. The Blues have already clinched no worse than third, so now it’s just a matter of who finishes second and gets home-ice advantage. Right now, that edge goes to the Wild.

For the fifth time this season, the opposing team scored on its first shot of the game against the Blues. This time it was Noah Gregor, who got behind Nick Leddy and then sent a shot through the 5-hole to beat Jordan Binnington.

So it was 1-0 Sharks just 3:05 into the contest. But little over two minutes later it was a tie game, with the goal coming from an unlikely source — the Blues’ fourth line.

More specifically it was Dakota Joshua from the slot with his third goal of the season. This was one of those cases where the primary assist was as impressive — if not more so — than the actual goal. With his back to Joshua, St. Louisan Logan Brown passed between his legs from the end boards for the setup.

The Blues had some periods of dominance, but for the most part it was an evenly-played opening period. The Blues had two power plays, one of which spilled over to the second period, but couldn’t solve San Jose’s third-ranked penalty-kill unit.

The Blues made the most of that 45 seconds of power-play time that they took into the second period. In fact, they needed only 31 seconds of it before Robert Thomas joined the 20-Goal Club to give the Blues a 2-1 lead.

With plenty of time to take the measure of San Jose goalie James Reimer, Thomas shot high after taking a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko. Buchnevich had the secondary assist, so three streaks were extended on one play.

Thomas extended his point streak to 15 games. Only two Blues have posted longer streaks: Brett Hull with streaks of 25 games in 1991-92 and 20 in 1989-90, and Blake Dunlop with a 19-game streak during the 1981-82 season.

Buchnevich’s assist stretched his point streak to a career-long 12 games, and Tarasenko’s helper pushed his streak to eight games.

Oh, there was one more streak on the play. The Blues scored a power-play goal for the sixth consecutive game.

Checking like fiends, the Blues dominated much of the period. San Jose didn’t get its first shot on goal until there was 9:18 left in the period, on their first power play of the game. But the Blues couldn’t get a third goal.

Calle Rosen, a healthy scratch Tuesday against Boston after scoring twice Sunday in Nashville, was a late add to the lineup. He replaced Torey Krug on the Blues’ third defensive pairing after Krug was scratched with an upper-body injury.

It wasn’t known immediately if Krug’s injury was related to the hand injury that sidelined him for 10 games earlier this month and back into March. He took part in the morning skate.

