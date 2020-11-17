Blues hire new strength and conditioning coach

The Blues have hired Ryan Podell as director of performance, replacing strength and conditioning coach Eric Renaghan, who left the team in September to join a fitness company back in his home state of California.

Podell, a native of Crawfordsville, Ind., has been sports science/conditioning coach with the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL since 2017. Prior to that, he spent two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA, and six seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers organization _ four with the Flyers and two with the Flyers’ Adirondack Phantoms American Hockey League affiliate.

Podell’s time in the Philadelphia organization overlapped with coach Craig Berube’s time with the Flyers. Earlier this offseason, Berube talked to general manager Doug Armstrong about the possibility of hiring him, according to stlouisblues.com

Podell, 36, will work on physical conditioning and nutrition with the Blues. Renagan had been with the team since 2016.

