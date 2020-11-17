 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blues hire new strength and conditioning coach
0 comments

Blues hire new strength and conditioning coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Flyers Penguins Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers head coach Craig Berube gives instructions during a timeout in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh Wednesday, April 1, 2015. The Flyers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

The Blues have hired Ryan Podell as director of performance, replacing strength and conditioning coach Eric Renaghan, who left the team in September to join a fitness company back in his home state of California.

Podell, a native of Crawfordsville, Ind., has been sports science/conditioning coach with the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL since 2017. Prior to that, he spent two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA, and six seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers organization _ four with the Flyers and two with the Flyers’ Adirondack Phantoms American Hockey League affiliate.

Podell’s time in the Philadelphia organization overlapped with coach Craig Berube’s time with the Flyers. Earlier this offseason, Berube talked to general manager Doug Armstrong about the possibility of hiring him, according to stlouisblues.com

Podell, 36, will work on physical conditioning and nutrition with the Blues. Renagan had been with the team since 2016.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports