Blues hockey on the horizon: NHL Board of Governors approve return to play

The NHL board of governors approved the proposed agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association on Sunday on a return to play for this coming season. Sunday's move represents one of the final hurdles in getting the NHL back on the ice.

There are many I’s to dot and T’s to cross, but all signs point to the return of hockey in January.

It has been nearly three months of waiting, wondering, pondering and discussing since the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars for the Stanley Cup on Sept. 28 in the Edmonton bubble.

Now, even though the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the United States, and to a lesser extent Canada, the National Hockey League is ready to embark on the 2020-21 season.

“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the return to play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement Sunday.

“While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play."