Blues hockey on the horizon: NHL Board of Governors approve return to play

The NHL board of governors approved the proposed agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association on Sunday on a return to play for this coming season. Sunday's move represents one of the final hurdles in getting the NHL back on the ice.
There are many I’s to dot and T’s to cross, but all signs point to the return of hockey in January.
It has been nearly three months of waiting, wondering, pondering and discussing since the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars for the Stanley Cup on Sept. 28 in the Edmonton bubble.
Now, even though the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the United States, and to a lesser extent Canada, the National Hockey League is ready to embark on the 2020-21 season.
“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the return to play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement Sunday.
“While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play."
“The Players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting for the fans and players alike,” said Don Fehr, NHLPA executive director. “During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much needed entertainment as the players return to the ice.”
A 56-game schedule is planned, with play scheduled to start Jan. 13 and realigned divisions that has the Blues grouped with Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, San Jose and Vegas.
The teams will play only against each other — there will be no games played outside the division, meaning the Blues will play each of the seven other West teams eight times apiece. That should undoubtedly breed rivalries.
The regular season will conclude May 8, and the playoffs will end no later than July 15.
In the playoffs, the top four teams in each division will face each other. So teams won’t play outside of the division until the final four — or what in non-pandemic seasons would be the conference finals.
All four rounds of the playoffs will be best-of-seven series.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is ready to go. Truth be told, he’s been ready to go for a while.
“You bet I am,” Armstrong said on a Zoom call last week. “It’s been a long offseason, strange offseason. We try and eliminate the white noise of in bubble, out of bubble, how many games you’re gonna play.
“We’re focused on Jan. 3, having some form of training camp and starting on the 13th. The one thing that excites you as a (general) manager and part of an organization like the Blues is the true feeling of leaving something on the table last year as an organization.”
Armstrong remains rankled by the team’s lackluster play and first-round ouster to Vancouver in the playoffs last August.
“The number of players we have here skating and their singular focus on getting off to a good start has been impressive,” he said. “I can’t wait for them to be able to put their skates on for real and go and prove they’re the team I think they can be.”
The Blues and the rest of the 24 teams that participated in the league’s expanded postseason last summer, will open training camp on Jan. 3, just two weeks away.
The seven teams that did not make the postseason last summer get a few extra days to knock off the rust. They’re scheduled to start camp Dec. 31.
Armstrong said most but not all of the Blues’ roster back in St. Louis, some obviously have been around longer than others.
Interestingly, two of the team’s top prospects — forwards Klim Kostin and Alexei Toropchenko — remain in Russia, on loan to Kontinental Hockey League squads.
“They’re continuing to play and I think that’s best for them to continue to play right now,” Armstrong said. “But the majority of the North American players, almost all the North American players, are here and the Swedish players. There’s a good number of players here preparing to get ready to play.”
Details of return to play continuously surfaced over the weekend, which featured separate virtual meetings of the NHL Players’ Association executive board, the NHL’s board of governors (team owners), and the general managers.
Training camp rosters are to include 36 skaters and an unlimited number of goalies. That’s a drop from normal camp rosters. The Blues, for example, normally have around 50 players in camp. But camp lasts only 10 days for teams that participated in the postseason last summer, and there will be no preseason games. So there simply isn’t enough time to evaluate 50 players.
The regular-season roster will consist of the usual 23 players, but teams will be allowed to have a taxi squad of between four and six skaters. Between the regular roster and the taxi squad, teams must have at least three goalies.
The taxi squad concept is similar to the NFL’s practice squad, and will consist of prospects and other players who normally would begin the year in the American Hockey League.
Taxi squad members will practice and participate in team activities, meetings, etc. At the team’s discretion, they may travel with the team on the road. But they cannot play in games, and will be paid their AHL salaries.
Many other dates of the NHL’s calendar year have been decided, albeit subject to further tweaking:
- April 12: trade deadline.
- July 21: Seattle Kraken expansion draft.
- July 23-24: NHL draft.
- July 28: Free agency begins.
Divisions are being realigned for this season only because of COVID-19. And because of travel restrictions crossing the Canada-U.S. border, there will be an all-Canada division of Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.
The current plan is to play games in current home arenas, realizing that in most arenas fans will not be allowed — at least not early in the season.
The Blues have been planning to have some fans in the stands at Enterprise Center, sending out a questionnaire to season ticket-holders on the subject at the beginning of December.
Among other things, the questionnaire asked fans about multiple seating locations, a cash-free building, temperature screening, and restricted access for those having COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to those with symptoms.
Details must still be worked out with provincial and local health officials to make the Canada division a reality, particularly in British Columbia and Ontario. San Jose could begin the season playing in Arizona because of COVID-related restrictions in California.
But the NHL is intent on playing hockey during the pandemic, and it’s close to becoming reality.
