Blues Hoffman cleared to play tonight
Blue versus Blue

St. Louis Blues left wing Mike Hoffman (68) watches the progress of the puck during the third period of a scrimmage at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. This is the first full team scrimmage for the Blues in the 2021 season. The first game for the Blues is away on Jan. 13 against the Colorado Avalanche. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

DENVER — After a one-game delay due to work visa issues, forward Mike Hoffman has his work visa issues squared away and will make his Blues debut tonight against the Colorado Avalanche, according to general manager Doug Armstrong.

Hoffman signed a one-year, $4 million free-agent contract with the Blues on Monday, accompanied the team to Denver, and was on the ice for the morning skate prior to Wednesday’s season opener.

But the native of Kitchener, Ontario, was unable to play in the Blues’ 4-1 victory because of the work visa issue, with Armstrong telling the Post-Dispatch at the time: “Sometimes visas just take time. Usually they are turned around in 24 hours but with COVID everything is slow.”

With the situation now rectified, Hoffman is expected to take his place on a line with Robert Thomas and Jaden Schwartz. Oskar Sundqvist moved up to Hoffman’s spot Wednesday and scored two goals. Sammy Blais, who had joined the game-day roster in Hoffman’s absence, will serve the first game of a two-game suspension tonight for an illegal hit Wednesday on Colorado’s Devon Toews.

Sports