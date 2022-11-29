Blues hold themselves back in 4-1 loss to Stars

In a game where the Blues didn’t shoot as much as they needed to, it was a shot they did take that sealed their fate.

Down 2-1 but threatening in the third period, a shot by defenseman Niko Mikkola was blocked by Dallas forward Jason Robertson, only about eight feet in front of him, who took off on a breakaway for a goal that beat goalie Jordan Binnington and put Dallas up by two goals again with 4:06 to play. An empty-net goal produced the eventual 4-1 final score and another Blues loss.

“You can't get it blocked,” Blues coach Craig Berube said of the play. “You've got to look and see the guy in front of you, probably put it back down low behind the net. Tough play.”

It was an ironic ending to a frustrating evening for the Blues, who struggled at times, were in control at others but in general didn’t produce the offense needed to beat the top team in the Central Division. They did a great job shutting down the red-hot Robertson, right up until they couldn't and he extended his point streak to 16 games with his league-high 19th goal of the season. Good scoring chances for the Blues weren’t finished and potentially good scoring chances didn’t come to fruition because they chose to pass rather than shoot, and you can’t blame that on Robert Thomas this time, since the team’s top center missed the game with a lower-body injury.

Thanks to the Blues' miracle comeback against Florida on Saturday, they came into the game with a one-game winning streak instead of a three-game losing streak. So with this loss, rather than being in the teeth of another losing streak, the worst you can say is they have dropped three of their past four games.

The Blues had trouble getting the puck past Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood, who didn't find out till about 4 p.m. that he would be filling in for a sick Jake Oettinger, but they also managed just five shots on goal in the third period when, if nothing else, the Blues needed to shoot. Statistical models had the Blues with about 2.4 expected goals for the game, but they needed a tip by Brandon Saad with under seven minutes to go in the third period to finally get even one, which got the Blues within a goal.

“I would have liked to see us have more of an attack mentality in the third period and try to really get some action at the net,” Saad said. “We didn't have the puck enough in the third. First two periods were good hockey. I thought we played a disciplined game, had our chances. We didn't score.

“There's probably opportunities that we'll look at where we could have shot the puck more.”

Though the Blues had 24 shots on goal, many of them came from a few players: Josh Leivo had six, Saad and Colton Parayko each had four, accounting for 58 percent of the team’s shots on goal. After Saad, Leivo and Jordan Kyrou with three shots on goal, the other eight forwards — Berube went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen again — combined had just six shots on goal.

Two plays midway through the second period were typical of the Blues’ night. First, Ivan Barbashev had the puck on a two-on-one with Vladimir Tarasenko on his right. Barbashev had a lane to the net but chose to pass to Tarasenko, but the pass never got there, instead stolen by Dallas, and the chance was lost.

Less than three minutes later, the Blues got set up in the Dallas end and Tarasenko passed to Pavel Buchnevich, who skated into the slot and shot, with the puck hitting the crossbar and bouncing out of play. He slammed his stick to the ice in frustration.

“I think we need to (put more shots on net),” Saad said. “We had some chances. You don’t get too many Grade A’s in this league, and any time we get those chances we could fire the puck a little bit more. Sometimes we try to be a little bit too cute, and against good-checking hockey teams you’re not gonna get a lot of those.”

“I think we tend to do that from time to time, looking for a better chance,” said defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. “We had some great looks in the second, Buchnevich could have scored two or three tonight. He made some big saves at some good times, but when we’re inside the house we need to have more of a shooting mentality, I would say.”

Though the Blues said they were generally satisfied with the first two periods, they didn’t score in either of them and played much of the first period in their own end as they struggled to get the puck out. Any lessons learned in the third period on Saturday seemed absent, and the Blues had only four shots on goal until the final few minutes of the first period.

“We could definitely be a little bit cleaner on execution,” Bortuzzo said, “that’s something we preach here, coming out of our end has been kind of the bread and butter of this team for a while, that’s something that should be addressed, and just something we need to clean up.”