Blues' home game Monday against New Jersey is postponed

The Blues and the 27 other teams scheduled to play on Monday received a lump of coal on Christmas Eve: their games have been postponed.

The Blues had been scheduled to play the New Jersey Devils in a 7 p.m. contest at Enterprise Center. As things now stand, the Blues’ next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against the Edmonton Oilers – a 7:30 p.m. start.

The NHL announced early Friday evening that it will not resume play prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28.

“In order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results, and to assess clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back (to Tuesday),” the NHL said in a statement.

Teams will still return from the holiday break to practice on Sunday, with the league expected to provide an update on return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday.