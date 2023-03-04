Is Doug Armstrong becoming the patron saint of second chances?

Less than a week after claiming Kasperi Kapanen off the waiver wire from Pittsburgh, the Blues general manager acquired Jakub Vrana — who was in the NHL’s player assistance program earlier this season — in a trade Friday with the Detroit Red Wings.

The cost was minimal for Vrana, who once scored 24 and 25 goals in successive seasons for the Washington Capitals: a seventh-round pick in 2025, and minor-league forward Dylan McLaughlin.

“The trade was a good add I think for us,” Armstrong said. “I’m excited about the player. ... Obviously, he was a first-round pick. He’s won a Stanley Cup. Got traded to Detroit and had some off-ice issues that he’s not running from, and we’re not running from. He spent time in the player’s assistance program.

“He’s out now and is looking forward to a fresh start to his career. And we’re looking forward to giving him that. He’s a talented player, a good skater, he can score goals. We’re excited to give him and Kapanen that new lease on life.”

Vrana, 27 and a native of the Czech Republic, was in the league’s player assistance program at the start of this season before getting re-instated in December. The player assistance program aids those who are going through mental health, substance abuse or other issues.

“I’m a big believer in second chances or second opportunities,” Armstrong said. “I’ll speak for myself, I’m not perfect. I’ve made mistakes. Other people make mistakes, too.

“We don’t want to make the same mistake twice, but we’re here to help these guys get along. And as I said, at 26 and 27 and 25 years old, what a great opportunity to get things in order and resurrect and push your career along. And hopefully we can be the vehicle for these guys to do that.

“We did our research (on Vrana) and you understand the risk. But there’s probably a lot of players that had those risks, and we don’t even know about them. And not just players. People in general. Who knows what happens behind closed doors in anyone’s life?

“But I’m excited to work with these guys and help them get back to the status they want on the ice.”

Vrana was a first-round draft pick, No. 13 overall, by the Washington Capitals in 2014. He won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2017-18 — the season prior to the Blues’ Cup run.

Traded to Detroit in April of 2021, his career was slowed by injury and then the entry into the player assistance program. He was placed on waivers this season on Jan. 3, went unclaimed, and then was assigned to Detroit’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids.

He had six goals and five assists in 17 games for Grand Rapids. In five games with the Red Wings, Vrana had one goal and one assist. His most recent game with Detroit came on Feb. 28 against Ottawa.

Vrana and Kapanen are expected to get top-six or top-nine minutes with the Blues the rest of the season. Like Kapanen, Vrana has one year left on his existing contract, taking him through the 2023-24 season.

Detroit retained one-half of Vrana’s salary, so he counts a modest $2.625 million against the cap over the remainder of this season and also next season.

“Where we’re at as an organization, these are the type of things that we might not have done in the past that we do now,” Armstrong said. “We provide young players opportunities to get back up and going.

“There’s probably nothing more dangerous than a motivated player on a one-year deal. And we have a couple of guys that really want to get their careers on track and prove that they are worthy of their first-round draft status just a few years ago.”

Vrana is expected to join the team in Los Angeles and be in the lineup Saturday against the Kings.

Paper transactions for AHL purposesThe Blues made moves on paper to ensure that forward Nikita Alexandrov and defenseman Tyler Tucker were eligible to play in the AHL playoffs, sending them down to AHL affiliate Springfield, then immediately recalling them to the NHL team.

Players must be on the AHL roster at the trade deadline to be eligible to play in the AHL playoffs, which Alexandrov and Tucker were. Since they were quickly recalled to the NHL, the two players can still play Saturday in Los Angeles.

After the trade deadline, teams are given four non-emergency recalls from the minors, and this leaves the Blues with two remaining ones.

Jake Neighbours, on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, will not be able to play in the AHL playoffs since he was not on the AHL roster at the deadline. Teams cannot assign an injured player to the minors.

It also sounds like the Blues will keep defenseman Scott Perunovich in Springfield as he sees his first extended action since returning from shoulder surgery.

Matthew DeFranks of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.