CHICAGO — Perhaps the best defense for the Blues really is their offense.

For the fourth straight game, the Blues scored at least five goals — this time in a 5-3 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday night — as they outran problems they faced on the penalty kill. St. Louis has now piled up 23 goals in the last four games, a lofty and necessary number as its PK has allowed eight power-play goals in the last three games.

“We’re scoring goals and we’ve got a lot of guys playing pretty good offense right now,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “That’s the bottom line. Like I said, our penalty kill hasn’t been great. Our power play hasn’t been great lately, but we’re still finding ways to score goals and win games.”

On Thursday, that meant goals from Jakub Vrana (again), Alexey Toropchenko, Logan Brown, Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad’s empty-netter. It meant 30 saves from Jordan Binnington, including impactful ones in the final two minutes after Chicago had pulled its goalie.

The result was a win that moved the Blues to 6-1-1 in their past eight games, and above .500 for the first time since Feb. 16, one day before Ryan O’Reilly was traded to Toronto.

“We’re like a family working for each other and fighting for each other,” Toropchenko said. “Good atmosphere in the locker room, good atmosphere the rink with guys that went to the dinner. Pretty much everything is great. Kind of trying to build everything to the next season.”

The Blues understand this stretch is not perfect.

They’ve feasted on teams out of the playoffs, and in handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss, did exactly what plenty of other teams have done to Chicago this season. They own a power play that is 10 for 66 (15.2%) since the O’Reilly trade. The penalty kill has allowed multiple goals in each of the last three games.

But in a season with so much disappointment, the last two weeks have brought a speck of optimism.

“We’re scoring goals, which is nice and exciting for guys, but we can tighten up a bit,” Blues defenseman Justin Faulk said. “Our PK, we’re still clearly struggling a little bit with it. If we can find ways to tighten that up and not put ourselves behind with it, we can probably be a little bit steadier throughout the game and maybe control it a little bit more, not feel like we’re just fighting until the end to scrape out a win.”

The penalty kill is the most pressing topic, after Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Johnson each scored power play goals around the net on Thursday. The Blues PK has now allowed eight goals on the last 11 power plays by opponents, dipping their overall percentage to 73.9%, which is fifth-worst in the NHL.

The Blackhawks use a spread power play formation instead of the typical 1-3-1 setup, which stretches out opposing penalty kills and opens up more space for passes. Berube said “our D got to do a better job” on the two goals around the net.

“We’ve faced (the spread power play) before, so it’s not the first time,” Berube said. “We went over it with video before the game, so we knew the routes and what was going on. We just didn’t do the job.”

Faulk, who had two more assists on Thursday night, was on the ice for both Blackhawks power play goals.

“We’re probably a little passive at times, but that comes with us getting scored on a few times,” Faulk said. “You get in a little bit of a rut and start overthinking it, maybe, as players and wondering whether you should pressure or not. When you start thinking about it when you’re on the ice, you’re automatically behind. If you play with instincts and you’re aggressive, that’s usually the safest way to go about things instead of sitting on your heels.”

The recent downturn sullied an otherwise solid stretch for the Blues penalty kill. Across the previous 32 games, the Blues were killing at an 82.4% clip.

The Blues narrowly avoided blowing another multi-goal lead when Lukas Reichel’s shot in the closing minutes glanced off the goalpost as Binnington slid from post to post. Initially, it appeared as though Binnington got his left pad on the shot.

“He’s competitive, isn’t he?” Faulk said of Binnington. “He’s always on it. He’s always wanting to win. It’s a tough save to make, and he does it. He had plenty of those tonight where guys are walking in on him pretty clean and he makes it look easy. We don’t want to put him in those spots too often and he was good tonight.”

The Blues have battled defensive inconsistency all season long. And it appears as if they’ve found a temporary solution: simply outscore the other team.

Photos: Blues defeat the Blackhawks in Chicago