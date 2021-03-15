 Skip to main content
Blues-Kings game tonight is postponed
LOS ANGELES _ The Blues have had no less than six games postponed or moved due to COVID-19 issues involving other teams this season.

On Monday, a snowstorm forced yet another postponement. Monday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center was postponed due to a snowstorm. Not in LA, of course, but in Denver where the Kings played the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon.

The Kings could not fly out of Denver on Sunday because of the weather conditions, and on Monday the NHL announced that the game had been postponed. No makeup date has been announced yet.

The Blues and Kings are scheduled to play again Wednesday at Staples

