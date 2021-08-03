Blues, Kyrou agree on two-year contract

The Blues have come to contract terms with another one of their restricted free agents.

On the heels of a breakout 2020-21 season, forward Jordan Kyrou has agreed to a two-year, $5.6 million contract with the team. (Average annual value: $2.8 million.)

Kyrou, still only 23, scored 14 goals with 21 assists in 55 games last season. He averaged a career-high 14 minutes 25 seconds of ice time. His goal total and point total both were fifth-best on the team.

The Blues have made it clear they are giving Kyrou every opportunity to claim a top-six role this coming season. The new contract is a vote of confidence, since it represents a nearly four-fold increase over his $758,333 salary cap count from last season.

Kyrou was a restricted free agent, but was not arbitration eligible. The Blues now have only Robert Thomas, who also has no arbitration rights, unaccounted for on their list of RFAs. Zach Sanford has filed for salary arbitration, which means he will have a contract one way or another.

The team now has only $3.53 million of remaining cap space per CapFriendly.

