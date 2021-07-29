Blues land forward Brandon Saad with 5-year contract

The Blues have agreed to terms on a five-year, $22.5 million contract with free-agent forward Brandon Saad.

The move gives the team a desperately-needed left winger who will step in immediately to their top six.

Saad, 28, has scored 20-plus goals in five of the past seven seasons and was considered one of the top remaining players on the free-agent market heading into Day 2 of free agency.

Saad scored 15 goals in 44 games last season for the Colorado Avalanche, but after re-signing Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog, the Avalanche did not have enough salary cap room to retain Saad.

