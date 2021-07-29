 Skip to main content
Blues land forward Brandon Saad with 5-year contract
Blues land forward Brandon Saad with 5-year contract

Blues swept from playoffs with 5-2 loss to Colorado

St. Louis Blues fan Grant Pauli is thumbs down as Brandon Saad of the Colorado Avalanche scores his team's first goal in the second period, headed for a sweep of the Blues 5-2 to eliminate the Blues from the playoffs on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

The Blues have agreed to terms on a five-year, $22.5 million contract with free-agent forward Brandon Saad.

The move gives the team a desperately-needed left winger who will step in immediately to their top six.

Saad, 28, has scored 20-plus goals in five of the past seven seasons and was considered one of the top remaining players on the free-agent market heading into Day 2 of free agency.

Saad scored 15 goals in 44 games last season for the Colorado Avalanche, but after re-signing Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog, the Avalanche did not have enough salary cap room to retain Saad.

