Josh Leivo's shootout goal gave Vancouver a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Blues Thursday at Enterprise Center.
It was the first loss for Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in four shootout games with the Blues. For the second game game in a row and third time this season, the Blues (3-1-3) couldn't hold a two-goal lead.
Vancouver improved to 4-2 with its first road win of the season.
A dubious goalie interference call against Robert Thomas gave Vancouver a power play with 10:05 to play. Dubious because it looked like Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers shoved Thomas into Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko.
The Blues must have thought so, too, because they were assessed with a bench minor, which usually is a result of complaining (too much). So the Canucks had a 5-on-3 advantage for a full two minutes, and they scored the game-tying goal just as time expired on the penalties. After a mad scramble in front, the goal was credited to Bo Horvat with 7:55 remaining in the game.
The Blues got goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko just 47 seconds apart early in the second period to take a 3-1 lead over the Canucks.
Later in the period, they had a chance to put the game away with a 5-on-3 power play for 1 minute 20 seconds. But they couldn’t convert on their first 5-on-3 of the season, nor the 40 seconds of 5-on-4 power that followed.
Then Vancouver made it a 3-2 game just 50 seconds after killing off the penalties on a rebound shot by J.T. Miller after Tyler Motte’s shot hit the post.
Earlier in the period, Vancouver’s Micheal Ferland had tied the game 1-1 with his first goal of the season.
An evenly-played first period swung in the Blues’ direction late in the first period when Robby Fabbri banged home a rebound of a Tyler Bozak shot of the post, giving the St. Louis a 1-0 lead over the Vancouver Canucks with 5:35 left in the first period.
It was the first regular-season goal for Fabbri since last Nov. 23 against Nashville and the first goal this season for the Blues’ third line.
St. Louis, which went scoreless on two power play attempts, outshot Vancouver 11-9 in the period.