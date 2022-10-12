Blues notebook: Alexey Toropchenko almost ready for return from shoulder surgery

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Forward Alexey Toropchenko has been cleared for full contact, now it’s a question of will he be cleared for game action.

“I don’t know,” coach Craig Berube said Wednesday. “He’s gotta see doctors and stuff yet. I can’t answer that question yet. Kinda gotta wait.”

Berube said it’s up to the organization and medical officials to give Toropchenko final clearance to play.

“Then when it gets cleared, I can make the call (on playing him),” Berube said. “So we’re not there yet.”

Toropchenko skated with no limitations in the Blues’ three practices at North Charleston Coliseum during their team-bonding trip. And Wednesday’s practice, in particular, was intense and physical.

“I liked the work,” Berube said. “They were prepared today, prepared to work and compete. And that’s important.”

At times, Toropchenko rotated in with the fourth line during line rushes and in drill work.

But even if Toropchenko is given final clearance to play, he might be sent down to the Springfield Thunderbirds for a conditioning stint before making his season debut for the Blues. After all, he didn’t play in any preseason games and hasn’t played in any games since Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals May 27 against Colorado.

Even so, all signs point to a much quicker than expected return from offseason shoulder surgery. Toropchenko is about four months removed from the surgery, and the original projection was for a late November, early December return

Farewell, Charleston

After 3 ½ days filled with golf, good food, fishing and hockey practice, the Blues left for St. Louis immediately after Wednesday’s practice.

“Guys had a great time here,” Berube said. “We did some real fun things outside of hockey, and had some good hockey practices. So all in all, great trip. Nice place. Want to thank them for letting us use the facility and all that. They took really good care of us, so it was nice.”

While here, the Blues practiced at the home arena of the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays. Including exhibition games in Wichita, Kan., and Independence, Mo., the Blues have seen three ECHL venues this preseason.

After a day off Thursday, the Blues have one full practice day – Friday – before the regular season begins Saturday at Enterprise Center against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Are they ready for the real thing?

“Nobody has that answer,” Berube said. “We’ve worked hard. I think we’ve accomplished a lot. Worked on a lot of things. And we’ll just keep working.

“We look good and I think the guys are prepared and they’re ready to go. I know they want to play a game. They’re ready to play a game. So they’re hungry.”

Hurry up and wait

Each of the 31 NHL teams will have played at least one game before the Blues open their season Saturday against Columbus. Fourteen of the 31 will have played at least two games.

“It’s weird because we’re gonna start like really late,” forward Ivan Barbashev said. “But it doesn’t matter. We’re gonna play anyway, and I think our team is ready for the season. . .There’s nothing we can do about it.”

A similar thing happened last season when the Blues had a team-bonding trip in Vail, Colo., before opening the season in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche. Not only did the Blues win that opener against the Avs, 5-3, they started the season 5-0-0.

So maybe the late start isn’t a big deal.

“I don’t know,” Berube said. “I don’t really think about it. It is what it is. I can’t do nothing about it. Gotta just keep grinding it out, preparing yourself and try to put hockey situations into practices, so they’re prepared when the puck drops.”

The puck drops – finally – shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday.