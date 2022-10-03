Blues notebook: Blues return high-scoring Bolduc to his junior squad

As expected, the Blues returned forward Zachary Bolduc to the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over the weekend.

“He’s a kid. He’s not ready yet for this level,’’ coach Craig Berube said during Monday’s news conference at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. “He’s gotta go down and play with more pace. I think he has ability with his feet to do a lot more than he does with the puck. He’s gotta skate more, make more plays and not just be a shooter. He’s capable of doing more with his ability….”

Berube continued: “And defensively, he’s gotta improve. He’s gotta be more responsible defensively. He has to understand the responsibilities of playing good 'D' and checking.”

The Blues’ first-round draft pick, No. 17 overall, in 2021, Bolduc scored 55 goals and added 44 assists in 65 regular-season games with the Remparts last year. Including playoff contests, he finished the season with 63 goals.

The 19-year-old, listed at 6 feet and 187 pounds, tied for second in goals and for eighth in points in the QMJHL last year.

But he needs to develop his all-around game.

“In the games he played, I think he realized how quick it is — and we’re not even in the regular season yet,” Berube said.

Ellis bounces back

Goaltending prospect Colten Ellis has experienced a lot already this season. It began for him in late September with a couple of rough outings during the NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. After giving up six goals in 1½ periods against Columbus, he allowed three more in 1½ periods against Dallas.

“It was rough, definitely, but I try to use that as a learning experience,’’ he said. “I didn’t feel real comfortable in my game going into the tournament because I wasn’t able to skate as much as I would’ve liked this summer, but that’s no excuse. I had some rough games, but I’ve learned and I’ve moved on. Hopefully it becomes one of those things that’ll help make me better in the future.”

Ellis continued: “As a goalie, those games are going to happen. The key is to learn from the mistakes and then move on.”

Ellis, a 21-year-old from Nova Scotia, has followed with some excellent play in training camp and in exhibition games. He stopped the last 23 shots after taking over for veteran Thomas Greiss in a 4-0 win over the Stars in Dallas on Sept. 26 and three days later, in a 4-2 comeback win over visiting Columbus, Ellis stopped the final 10 shots he faced.

“It feels good to get in there and contribute,” he said.

Ellis stands 6 feet 1 and weighs 185 pounds. He played most of last season on loan to the Worcester Railers of the East Coast Hockey League, finishing 15-13-5 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

With veterans Jordan Binnington and Greiss as the goaltending duo in St. Louis, Ellis is hopeful of getting to compete with fellow prospect Joel Hofer for playing time with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

“I’m not sure where I’ll be playing, but the key is to keep working on my game and to keep making progress,’’ he said. “Each year you’re part of a training camp like this, the more comfortable you feel around the guys and the coaches and the more you’re able to help build those relationships. It’s been a great learning experience and now hopefully I can build on those lessons and keep moving forward in my career.”

Also ...

Forward Will Bitten, who scored in last week’s 4-0 win over Dallas, has cleared waivers and will begin this season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. A third-round draft choice by Montreal in 2016, Bitten had 10 goals and 14 assists in the regular season and added 21 points in 18 playoff games last season.

• Forwards Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) and Logan Brown (upper-body injury) did not practice on Monday. Neither is expected to miss much time.