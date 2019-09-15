St. Louis Blues broadcaster Darren Pang (center) displays the new Blues commemorative jersey during the first practice of the 2019-20 season open to the public at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Photo by Sid Hastings
For much of last season, defenseman Carl Gunnarsson might have been the least likely Blue to return for this season. He was a 32-year-old defenseman who was going to be an unrestricted free agent, who played in only 25 games because of a series of wrist injuries and played for a team already deep in defensemen, with some promising youngsters coming up.
“If we look back like six months, I was not in a good spot to sign a new deal and things happened at the end of the season and in the playoffs and that kind of changed the whole mindset of it, Gunnarsson said Saturday. “I didn’t expect anything, I was hoping to come back and here we are, two more years, and super excited about it.”
What worked is that when Gunnarsson was healthy, he made a good pairing with Alex Pietrangelo — one defenseman who gets into the offense, another that stays at home. He also had one of the big goals of the Stanley Cup Final for the Blues, his overtime tally in Game 2 that evened the series that the Blues won in seven games.
Gunnarsson and the Blues didn’t talk about a new contract until the end of the season, and on June 27 — just before the free-agency period was about to begin, he signed a two-year deal, at a salary of $1.75 million per year, down from the $2.9 million he made in his previous three-year contract.
The situation in St. Louis was an incentive to come back.
“We won, we’ve still got a great team, almost everyone’s back, everything, so that’s No. 1," he said on the second day of Blues training camp at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. “No. 2, I love it in the city. My family likes it here. I don’t know. In my head, that was the No. 1 option. First you go and explore that and if it doesn’t work out, you move on. I’m just happy it worked out.”
NEW LOOK
The Blues, like the rest of the NHL, didn’t have a third jersey last season after the league changed uniform providers. The team unveiled this year’s version on Saturday, a throwback to the ones worn on the road in the 1994-95 and 1997-98 seasons, with a large diagonal red band at the bottom of the jersey and patches with trumpets on each shoulder. It wasn’t universally loved in the day, with red figuring so prominently in the jersey of a team called the Blues.
“Anybody who says he likes the old uniforms is colorblind,” Brett Hull said when their replacements were unveiled. “Or they like going to the circus.”
But you still see some worn at Blues’ games and retro is in.
The team will wear them on two Thursdays, Nov. 21 vs. Calgary and Feb. 27 vs. the Islanders, and a Tuesday, March 31 vs. Detroit.
“It looks really good,” forward David Perron said. “The old school look is awesome.”
FOLEY THOUGHTS
Perron was sidelined for 13 months early in his NHL career because of a concussion, so he knows what forward Erik Foley is going through. Foley suffered a concussion last September and still hasn’t been cleared to play.
“It’s extremely hard to hear that,” Perron said. “I hope (he gets) well. It doesn’t even matter about hockey. I can get emotional pretty quickly when I talk about head issues. I just wish him well. . . . I know personally when I go through something like that I get in my head and overthink a lot. That’s just hard by itself because you always think about it. How can I get better? Why am I not getting better? It hurts to see that. (He has to) listen to himself. If he’s not feeling good, he’s not feeling good.”
NOTES
Jordan Kyrou, recovering from surgery to fix a kneecap injury, didn’t skate on Saturday but Nikita Alexandrov, the team’s first draft pick in 2019, was back on the ice after missing the first day because of an upper-body injury suffered in the prospects’ camp.
• The Blues had a sellout crowd of more than 2,700 at Centene for their public practice. The practice Sunday will also be open to the public, for a $10 donation to Blues For Kids. Practice starts at 10 a.m.
St. Louis Blues host first open practice of 2019-20 season
