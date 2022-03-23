Blues notebook: Solid Red Wings debuts for Sundqvist, Walman

Detroit wasted no time putting Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman to work following Monday’s trade of Nick Leddy to St. Louis

Playing on the third line, Sundqvist had an empty-net goal and an assist, and was plus-3 in Tuesday’s 6-3 Red Wings victory over Philadelphia. Jake Walman played on the third defensive pairing, logging 17 minutes 19 seconds of ice time and was plus-1.

Walman, who’s wearing jersey No. 8 in Detroit, averaged 11:59 of ice time in 32 games with the Blues this season. So he could be in for a lot more playing time.

“Both played real good,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said after Tuesday’s game. “I thought Jake used his two best assets — his skating and his shooting. He shot it a lot and he was skating really good. He skated it out of our zone and I think he’s gonna be a guy who can really end plays early with his skating. Defensively, he can be a bit of a defensive weapon.

“And then I thought Oskar played real good. He’s a hockey player. He’s strong on his stick. He’s very, very smart. He’s very good defensively. Very good offensively in the sense of winning pucks and being in the right spots.”

Sundqvist celebrated his 28th birthday Wednesday.

Contracts extendedThe contracts of Springfield Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister and assistant coach Daniel Tkaczuk have been extended, the team announced Wednesday. Bannister, 47, is in his fourth season coaching the Blues’ AHL affiliate and plays a key role in Blues player development.

So far this season, 10 Springfield players have appeared in Blues games, including current roster members Logan Brown, Mackenzie MacEachern, Alexei Toropchenko, and Nathan Walker.

The Thunderbirds lead the AHL’s Atlantic Division with a 33-19-7 record, defeating the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-1 on Wednesday.

Peca re-upsThe Blues have signed forward Matthew Peca to a two-year contract extension, according to CapFriendly.com. It’s a two-year, two-way deal that pays Peca an average of $762,500 annually at the NHL level and $325,000 a year at the AHL level.

Peca is at Springfield and is averaging nearly a point per game this season, with a team-high 51 points in 53 games. He scored his 20th goal of the season — also a team — Wednesday night.

Peca, a 28-year-old native of Patawawa, Ontario, played in five games for the Blues in December, with one assist.

Streaking PerronDavid Perron’s seven-game goal streak is tied for the second longest in the NHL this season, behind Elias Lindholm of Calgary and Mitchell Marner of Toronto — both at eight games.

It’s also tied for the third-longest streak in Blues history, behind Brett Hull (who had 10-game streaks twice) and Wayne Babych (eight games).

Quotable“Every game’s important. I know it’s something we talk about all the time. Every team in our division is battling for positioning. For us, it’s just controlling what we can and winning hockey games. Playoff hockey starts now.” — Brandon Saad

Blue notesMarco Scandella in plus-8 in six games since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury.

• Pavel Buchnevich is in the midst of a season-long seven-game goal drought.

• The Blues’ 5-2 win Tuesday over Washington was their 16th victory this season after allowing the game’s first goal. That’s tied for the league best, with Tampa Bay.

• Although they’ve cooled a little in the second period lately, the Blues continue to lead the league in second period goal differential — plus-28.

• With two assists Wednesday, veteran forward James Neal has 11 goals and eight assists in 14 games for Springfield.

