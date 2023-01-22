Blues notebook: Suddenly feisty Blues racking up fights on current homestand

The Blues are suddenly a truculent bunch.

With Ivan Barbashev’s fight with Chicago’s Isaak Phillips on Saturday night, the Blues have had a fight in each of the last three games. That follows up a stretch of 22 straight games without a fight for the Blues.

Barbashev also scored a goal and picked up an assist, giving him the Blues’ first Gordie Howe hat trick since Brayden Schenn on Nov. 23, 2018. In that game, Schenn fought Nashville’s Ryan Hartman in addition to notching a goal and an assist.

“Barby’s playing hard, big goal, great fight,” Schenn said Saturday. “It energized us. He's a guy that can play up and down your lineup, play anywhere, great locker room guy and he was rewarded with the Gordie Howe hat trick.”

In the previous two games, the Blues came close to a Gordie Howe hat trick, as Jake Neighbours and Tyler Tucker were each missing just one component.

Against Ottawa, Neighbours had a goal and a fight with Senators forward Parker Kelly. Against Nashville, Tucker had an assist and a fight with Predators forward Cole Smith.

If Neighbours would have assisted on a goal against Ottawa, he would have been the youngest player (20 years old) in franchise history with a Gordie Howe hat trick.

It was Barbashev’s first career Gordie Howe hat trick.

“Yeah, I know what it is,” Barbashev said. “But I don't think it really matters.”

Blues coach Craig Berube: “He stepped up. He had a goal, an assist and a fight. He had a good hockey game.”

Fights have come in waves for the Blues this season, as they also fought in three straight games in November: Barbashev at Tampa Bay on Nov. 25, Torey Krug at Florida on Nov. 26 and Nathan Walker vs. Dallas on Nov. 28.

Before the last week, the Blues ranked in the bottom quarter of the league with seven fighting majors. Now with 10, they’re tied for 19th in the NHL.

Reinforcements on the way?

Defenseman Steven Santini was sent back to AHL affiliate Springfield on Sunday, meaning an injured defenseman like Robert Bortuzzo or Krug could be set to come off injured reserve.

Bortuzzo has not played since Jan. 7 in Montreal due to a lower-body injury, but has skated with the Blues this week during practices and morning skates.

Krug was placed on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury suffered on Dec. 23 in Vegas. On Dec. 27, the team announced that Krug would be re-evaluated in six weeks, putting him on track to return in early February. Krug has also rejoined the Blues during practice in the last week.

Without Santini, the Blues only have six healthy defensemen on the active roster. Tucker is a candidate to come out of the lineup as the Blues get healthier.

Everywhere but the scoreboard

Despite the loss on Saturday night, the Blues submitted one of their best overall defensive performances of the season against the Blackhawks.

According to Natural Stat Trick, St. Louis allowed just 27 shot attempts, 14 shots on goal and 16 scoring chances at 5 on 5, all the lowest that the Blues have yielded this season. They gave up just 1.24 expected goals and five high-danger chances against Chicago, which were each the second-fewest the Blues have allowed.

By possession, it was one of the Blues’ best games of the season, with 62.5% of shot attempts and 61.22% of expected goals. But Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on seven shots and was chased early in the second period.

-- Defenseman Colton Parayko did not wear his customary “A” as an alternate captain on Saturday against Chicago. Instead, only Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas wore letters for the Blues.