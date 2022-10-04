Blues Notes: Perunovich to have shoulder surgery

Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich simply cannot seem to stay healthy.

On Tuesday, the Blues announced that Perunovich will undergo left shoulder surgery -- not a wrist injury as originally suspected -- and will be re-evaluated in six months. That means a return in early April, which means he would be out the remainder of the regular season.

“It’s tough for him, tough for the team,’’ Blues coach Craig Berube said on Tuesday morning, before his team’s preseason game at Enterprise Center against the Minnesota Wild. “He can’t catch a break.”

A 24-year-old defenseman, Perunovich suffered a fractured left shoulder in the Blues’ preseason game in Chicago on Sept. 27 when he was bumped into the boards by the Blackhawks’ Michal Teply. Perunovich braced himself for the hit with his left arm and left the ice holding the arm down by the wrist.

According to the Blues, the injury is unrelated to the torn left labrum that sidelined Perunovich for the entire 2020-21 season and required surgery. Last season, he was sidelined for significant time following left wrist surgery.

He played in 19 regular-season games last season, finishing with six assists and eight penalty minutes. In the playoffs last spring, he had four assists in seven games.

“You feel bad for the guy,’’ forward Brayden Schenn said. “He worked so hard to be able to come back. ... It’s an unfortunate injury for him and for the team. You never want to see guys go down.”

Defenseman Colton Parayko added: “Obviously, he’s a very good player, a big asset to this team. It’s tough to see and you feel for him.”

Late last month, the Blues announced that veteran defenseman Marco Scandella suffered a hip injury during offseason training. He had surgery in September and will be out for at least six months.

Fortunately, the team has solid depth along the backline. They figure to rely heavily on veterans Parayko, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Nick Leddy as a defensive core.

“They like lots of minutes and want to be out there as much as possible,’’ Berube stressed. “They’ve played a lot of minutes before and they’re going to have to again. That’s the way it is.”

The third defensive pairing features veteran Robert Bortuzzo, 33, and Niko Mikkola, 26.

Bortuzzo and Mikkola “obviously gives us a different look, but they’re going to play physical hockey and they’re going to make it hard on the opponent,’’ Berube said. “It’s going to be a simple brand of hockey, (but) they do a lot of the dirty work, killing penalties and things like that. Closing out games, they’re important guys.”

With Perunovich out, 28-year-old Calle Rosen and youngsters Tyler Tucker and Matthew Kessel are competing for the seventh defensive spot on the roster.

“One of our strengths coming in is that we have a good number of NHL-ready D-men,’’ Parayko said. “And having that kind of depth is huge.”

Schenn echoed that: “We have good D-men all through the organization. You feel for (Perunovich), but other guys are going to get opportunity to show what they can do.”

More injury news

Forwards Winger Vladimir Tarasenko (illness) and Logan Brown (upper-body) missed practice for the second consecutive day. Also missing Tuesday were forwards Tyler Pitlick (upper-body) and Ivan Barbashev. Pitlick was scheduled to play Tuesday against the Wild, but was replaced in the lineup by Klim Kostin.

Pitlick “has had a good camp. He’s played really well and done what we asked him to do, doing what we expected of him. It’s unfortunate he got banged up.”

Line combinations

The forward lines during Tuesday morning’s skate -- at Enterprise Center -- were:

Brandon Saad, Ryan O’Reilly, Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Josh Leivo

Jake Neighbors, Brayden Schenn, Nathan Walker

Klim Kostin, Noel Acciari, Matthew Highmore

On defense, it was:

Nick Leddy, Colton Parayko

Torey Krug, Justin Faulk

Nikko Mikkola, Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington is expected to get the start in goal with Joel Hofer as his backup.

Power-play units featured Faulk, Kyrou, Schenn, O’Reilly and Saad on the first group and Krug, Thomas, Buchnevich, Leivo and Neighbors on the second.