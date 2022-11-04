Blues offer feeble response to GM Doug Armstrong’s ‘reality check’ talk

So the Tuesday “pep talk” from the general manager didn’t work. What next?

For the sixth game in a row, the Blues gave up goals in bunches in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

On the ice, they had no answers. Not even close. For the first time in nine years, they have lost six consecutive games in regulation – and now they go on the road for five of the next six contests. Starting with the team that has the best record in the league, the 10-1-0 Boston Bruins on Monday.

“It’s tough. Everyone’s down, everyone’s disappointed in ourselves,” said Robert Thomas. “We had a nice homestand here, and it’s not the stretch we wanted.”

By “nice,” he meant lengthy. Four home games in a five-game stretch, interrupted only by a quick side trip down to Nashville last week. Of course, there was nothing “nice” about getting humbled on the ice, game after game.

The Blues have been outscored 30-10 in their six losses. Since holding a 3-1 lead midway through the second period Saturday against Montreal, they have been outscored 16-4. None of which is competitive hockey. Not even close.

Granted, the Blues had a couple of apparent goals disallowed after a coach’s challenge and a league review, but Thursday wasn’t much of a response to GM Doug Armstrong’s stern “reality check” meeting with the team two days earlier.

“You're hoping that's rock bottom, but the only way out is together, and that's our mentality,” veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “It's a group that no one's giving up on each other. I thought we pushed once things stabilized a bit in that second, I thought we pushed and pushed.

“A little bit of tough luck, a couple disallowed goals and what-not. That's no excuse. When things are going tough, I think that's when you're supposed to lean on your teammates. I think we're having a little bit of a tough time doing that.

“Individually to a man, probably everyone wants a little bit more and expects more from each other and themselves. I think this will be a good time to start leaning on each other a little bit more.”

But by the time that push came late in the second period and on into the third period, the Blues were already down 4-1.

When asked about his team’s response – or lack thereof – to Armstrong’s talk, coach Craig Berube said: “Well, I think the response is in the right way. I think that our team came out prepared and ready to go.”

After a pretty good first period, and a 1-0 lead on a Vladimir Tarasenko goal, the Blues fell into their recent bad habits.

They missed the net 19 times on shots.

They turned the puck over.

They let the Islanders get inside and score inside time after time.

And when one thing went bad, they let it snowball into several things – and several goals.

“Yeah, just seems like after a couple of goals, we just can't find a way to get back to what’s successful and that's what we need to do,” Thomas said. “We need to be short-minded and if they score - who cares, go right out and continue to play the way we are.”

But that’s not happening.

Armstrong said Tuesday that he sees a team that gets “easily frustrated” to extreme levels, and that certainly seems to be the case during most of the losing streak.

“We're giving up a little bit of free offense, which is something as a group we really haven't done here,” Bortuzzo said. “A rush play here, a 2-on-1 off a turnover.

“There’s just too many good teams in this league that are too opportunistic. You're giving up too many high-end chances, stuff around your net.”

Speaking of stuff around the net, New York’s first four goals came from six, 12, six and 15 feet away from the net. That’s too much, too close. (The fifth goal was an empty-netter.)

“It’s freebies,” Berube said. “We’re not boxing people out. We’re watching. … They make a play out front, we’re not into the guy. It’s mental mistakes more than anything in my opinion.”

Just 14 seconds into the second period, Kyle Palmieri got behind Justin Faulk for a net-front tip-in.

“It’s a goal that there’s no reason for it to happen,” Berube said.

Then the snowball effect kicked in.

After killing off 28 seconds of an Islanders 5-on-3 power play, Niko Mikkola came out of the box and was racing down the ice for an attempted breakaway. Ryan O’Reilly saw him and attempted a stretch pass down the ice.

But it never made it out of the Islanders’ offensive zone. Noah Dobson picked it off and a few seconds later, it was in the net when Brock Nelson finished off a 2-on-1 rush – 2-1, Islanders.

“It’s the right play,” Berube said. “If (O’Reilly) executes it, we got a breakaway. (Colton) Parayko is jumping (up ice), too. He was gone. That was a great opportunity right there to capitalize on a play but we ended up turning it over and it was in our net.”

Which is how it’s going lately. Mistake after mistake end up in the back of the Blues net.

Two minutes after the Palmieri goal, a Thomas turnover at center ice led to a backdoor goal by Josh Bailey at the 7:09 mark of the second – 3-1, Islanders.

“I had a bad turnover, and it's the third goal, and that kills our momentum so I’ve got to be a lot better," said Thomas, who scored the Blues’ second goal at the 8:49 mark of the third period.

The second-period onslaught ended when Nelson got around Nick Leddy behind the St. Louis net and centered it to Anders Lee for what amounted to a backdoor goal after Jordan Binnington slipped in the crease and couldn’t get over in time.

“I thought we competed hard tonight,” Berube said. “There was a lot of good things. Yeah, the goals, they’re not coming. They’re not there. Chances. But I get it. We’re not producing very much.”

The Blues did have two apparent goals disallowed – one by Ivan Barbashev late in the second period. And one by Jake Neighbours crashing the net early in the third. Barbashev’s goal was nullified on a coach’s challenge for goaltender interference. The Neighbours goal was disallowed on a league review when it was determined the puck crossed the goal line after the net had come completely off its moorings.

“I thought the first goal was a goal for sure,” Berube said, speaking of the Barbashev play. “Yeah. I looked at it on the bench, and even with their explanation, I still think it’s a goal.”

Sometimes in sports, you have bad luck. And sometimes you’re just bad. The Blues are victims of both right now.