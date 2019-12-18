Schenn's goal gives Blues 1-0 lead after 2

Brayden Schenn did a little cherry picking, hanging back on defense in the second period Sunday. It paid off when Schenn was sprung on a breakaway on a pass from Vince Dunn.

Schenn whipped a shot past the glove side of Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen at the 8:04 mark of the period Monday at Enterprise Center. It was Schenn's 15th goal of the season, tying him for the team lead with David Perron, and gave the Blues a 1-0 lead which they would take into the third period.

The Blues outshot the Oilers 19-8 in the period, and held a 34-18 advantage after two. Only some strong work by Koskinen kept the Oilers in the game.

With the crowd at Enterprise Center in a festive holiday mood, Troy Brouwer nearly gave the Blues a chance at an early lead when he clanged one off the near post just 2 1/2 minutes into the contest.

Brouwer was a late replacement for Tyler Bozak, who was scratched because of illness..

Not long after Brouwer's shot, the Blues got an early power play when Connor McDavid was sent off for hooking Justin Faulk at the 3:56 mark. The Blues got four shots on goal against an Edmonton penalty kill unit that is tops in the league on the road, but couldn't crack Koskinen.

Edmonton got the next two power plays, both coming late in the period. The Oilers have the league's top power play overall, with a 31.5 percent success rate. But the Blues held them off, although 1:24 of the second Blues penalty _ on Alex Pietrangelo for slashing _ carried over to the second period.