Blues open at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday against Canucks

EDMONTON, Alberta _ The Blues open their best-of-7 playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks at 9:30 p.m. (Central) on Wednesday at Rogers Place. Starting times for only the first four games have been established, and three of those four are 9:30 p.m. puck drops.
Here's the schedule:
Weds., Aug. 12 _ 9:30 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 14 _ 5: 30 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 16 _ 9:30 p.m.
Mon., Aug. 17, 9:30 p.m.
Weds., Aug. 19, TBD (if necessary)
Fri., Aug. 21, TBD (if necessary)
Sun, Aug. 23, TBC (if necessary)
That's right,, Game 3 and Game 4 are back-to-back contests.
