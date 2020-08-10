You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blues open playoffs at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday against Canucks
0 comments

Blues open playoffs at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday against Canucks

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Blues Canucks Hockey

Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher, front, and St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, of Sweden, vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Darryl Dyck

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Blues open their best-of-7 playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks at 9:30 p.m. (St. Louis timel) on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Starting times for only the first four games have been established, and three of those four are 9:30 p.m. puck drops.

Games 3 and 4 are back-to-back contests next Sunday and Monday.

Here's the schedule:

Weds., Aug. 12: 9:30 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 14: 5:30 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 16: 9:30 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 17: 9:30 p.m.

Weds., Aug. 19, TBD (if necessary)

Fri., Aug. 21, TBD (if necessary)

Sun, Aug. 23, TBC (if necessary)

That's right, Game 3 and Game 4 are back-to-back contests.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports