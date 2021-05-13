Blues open postseason Monday night

The Blues don’t know who they’re facing in the first-round of the NHL playoffs, but they now know when they’re playing. Be prepared for some late-night hockey.

Whether the opponent is Colorado or Vegas, the Blues open at 9 p.m. Central on Monday on the road. They play Wednesday on the road, with a 9:30 p.m. start, then play Games 3 and 4 at Enterprise Center on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 23, in the best-of-seven series.

Here’s the complete first-round schedule:

Monday, May 17: (A) Colorado/Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19: (A) Colorado/Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21: (H) Colorado/Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23: (H) Colorado/Vegas, to be determined

(*) Tuesday, May 25: (A) Colorado/Vegas, TBD

(*) Thursday, May 27: (H) Colorado/Vegas, TBD

(*) Saturday, May 29: (A) Colorado/Vegas, TBD

(A): away game.

(H): home game.

(*): if necessary.