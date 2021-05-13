Blues open postseason Monday night

The Blues don’t know who they’re facing in the first-round of the NHL playoffs, but they now know when they’re playing. Be prepared for some late-night hockey.
Whether the opponent is Colorado or Vegas, the Blues open at 9 p.m. Central on Monday on the road. They play Wednesday on the road, with a 9:30 p.m. start, then play Games 3 and 4 at Enterprise Center on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 23, in the best-of-seven series.
Here’s the complete first-round schedule:
Monday, May 17: (A) Colorado/Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19: (A) Colorado/Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 21: (H) Colorado/Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23: (H) Colorado/Vegas, to be determined
(*) Tuesday, May 25: (A) Colorado/Vegas, TBD
(*) Thursday, May 27: (H) Colorado/Vegas, TBD
(*) Saturday, May 29: (A) Colorado/Vegas, TBD
(A): away game.
(H): home game.
(*): if necessary.
If Colorado wins its regular-season finale Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings in regulation or overtime, the Blues play the Avalanche.