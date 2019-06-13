Subscribe for 99¢
The Cup comes home

Alexander Steen hoists the Stanley Cup over his head after disembarking the plane on Thursday, June 13, 2019 as the team arrives home from Boston at Lambert International Airport. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

The parade to honor the champion St. Louis Blues is set for noon Saturday, on what could be a soggy day.

The parade will start at 18th and Market streets and end at Broadway and Market Street. A rally will follow at the Gateway Arch, according to information released by the St. Louis Blues on Twitter.

Within minutes of the official parade announcement, workers descended on the Arch grounds to start preparations for the rally, laying down interlocking flooring for a stage area. 

The National Weather Service said Saturday could be rainy and possibly see severe storms later in the afternoon or evening.

Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring, said the best chances for rain that day will be in the morning hours. The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms -- nothing severe -- that let up in the afternoon, she said.

"We still have a chance for rain in the afternoon. Can't completely rule it out, but it's less likely," Byrd added.

The high on Saturday will reach the low to mid 80s.

Another round of rain is predicted for Saturday evening, and that's what could turn severe. 

"There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the later afternoon hours and into the evening," Byrd said. "Even though the chances are less, there is a marginal risk of severe storms."

Severe storms can bring large hail of an inch or larger and winds of 58 mph or greater.

Byrd said that a noontime parade is the best possible time for weather this Saturday.

