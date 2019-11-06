EDMONTON, Alberta — The Blues were playing with fire Tuesday in Vancouver, going on the penalty kill four times against the league’s ninth-ranked power play. But they didn’t get burned, killing all four penalties en route to their thrilling 2-1 overtime triumph
“We’ve given up a few (power play goals) lately so we really wanted to bear down on that,” said Tyler Bozak, who logged 3 minutes 7 seconds on the PK. “Again that starts with Binner (Jordan Binnington). Your goalie’s always your best PK guy. And he did a heck of a job again for us.”
Vancouver had six shots on goal on the four power plays, but no goals.
“PK’s been solid,” Binnington said. “The defensemen have been blocking shots and getting pucks out, so we’re gonna keep building on that. Stay humble, keep working hard, and keep moving forward.”
The Blues, who rank 16th on the penalty kill (81.6 percent) had given up a power play goal in four of their last five games prior to Vancouver.
“Our guys did a good job killing (against Vancouver),” coach Craig Berube said. “For the most part, we did a good job with the seams. They like the seam plays, they got one-timers on each side with (Elias) Pettersson and (Brock) Boeser, but I thought we did a good job there. Had a couple good blocks, and our goalie made some good saves.”
They'll need more of the same in tonight's 7:30 p.m. contest against Edmonton, which ranks third in the NHL on the power play (26.7%).
STREAKING
The Blues take a five-game winning streak into tonight’s contest with Edmonton. The last time they won at least five in a row? You may remember. It was that franchise-record 11-game streak that began with a 5-1 victory Jan. 23 in Anaheim and concluded with a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto on Feb. 19.
LAST SEASON vs. OILERS
The Blues won two of three games against Edmonton in 2018-19, splitting two games in St. Louis and winning 4-1 on Dec. 18 in their only appearance in Edmonton.
Pat Maroon scored the game-winning goal against the Oilers, his former team, in that 4-1 contest. He’s now a former Blue, too. Also noteworthy in that game, Vladimir Tarasenko ended a seven-game goal drought, and the Blues were whistled for their 10th penalty of the season for too many men on the ice.
In St. Louis, the Blues won 7-2 on March 19 as they were bearing down on a playoff berth. Jaden Schwartz had his fourth career hat trick. David Perron (two goals, one assist), extended his points streak to 16 games.
Everything was different on Dec. 5 in St. Louis, when the Oilers claimed a 3-2 shootout victory on a Connor McDavid shootout winner. The Blues squandered a 2-0 lead in that one, falling to 1-5-4 in one-goal games. Berube, in his third week as interim coach, said after the game: “We’re a fragile group.”
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Thomas
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Blais
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Allen
EDMONTON PROJECTED LINEUP
(Per Jamie Umbach, EdmontonOilers.com)
Forwards
Draisaitl-McDavid-Gagner
Neal-Nugent-Hopkins-Kassian
Jurco-Haas-Chiasson
Khaira-Cave-P. Russell
Defensemen
Nurse-Bear
Klefbom-K. Russell
Manning-Benning
Goalie
Smith
BLUE NOTES
• With tonight’s game against the Oilers being the second game of a back-to-back, goalie Jake Allen is expected to make his fourth start of the season.
• The Blues already have had seven games this season go to an overtime or shootout. They didn’t reach their seventh such game last season until Jan. 15, a 2-1 OT loss in Brooklyn to the New York Islanders.
• The Blues were under 50 percent in faceoff wins for the third game in a row, winning only 46 percent (24 of 52) against Vancouver.