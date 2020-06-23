Blues' Phase 2 workouts: Petro working out the kinks, and the soreness

Until Pietrangelo got back on the ice Monday, he basically has treated the coronavirus pause like an offseason. He has all the exercise and weight-training equipment he needs in his basement, and has been following a personalized program sent by Blues strength and conditioning coach Eric Renaghan all spring.

But now its summer, he's back on the ice, and the NHL is inching ever-closer to a return to play.

“I think the first couple days, start a little bit slower and then gear up,” Pietrangelo said. “Even in the middle of a skate, start a little bit slower and then gear up, get everything warmed up. Get the same muscles used to working again.

“Again, we did the same thing two days in a row and today was a lot easier than yesterday.”

Between the Phase 2 workouts and the planned start of training camp July 10, the Blues will have five weeks to get ready for the games to start, which Pietrangelo figures is plenty of time.

“Five weeks is a long time,” he said. “That’s a lot of ice _ that’s certainly enough time for all of us.”

Even with the long layoff, he doesn’t think it will take the Blues long to gear up for their Stanley Cup title defense.

“Once you get going and the competition gets going, we’re gonna want to win this thing,” he said. “The timing (of the playoff)’s a little bit off but if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this to win. We’re just not doing this to kill time.”

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.