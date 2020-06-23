Blues' Phase 2 workouts: Petro working out the kinks, and the soreness

For Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, the opening days of Phase 2 workouts have been a night-and-day proposition.
“That first day was a little rough,” he said after Tuesday’s skate at Centene Community Ice Center. “It’s funny the difference between Day 1 and Day 2. Today was a lot smoother, a lot more crisp, I would say. Not quite as sore after this skate as I was (Monday).”
The all-star defenseman, who turned 30 in January, said the NHL’s three-month break during the coronavirus pandemic probably represents the longest stretch he’s gone without skating. And he felt it once he got out of bed Tuesday morning, following his first day at Centene.
“I’m really banking as the week goes on I’ll wake up the next morning and not use my bed as a little leverage to try and get up from the sore knees and the sore back,” he said. “You can work out like crazy, bike, whatever you want to do, but nothing’s like skating. I learned that over the years.”
Soreness aside, he’s quickly getting the feeling back _ the feeling of skating as a professional hockey player.
“After a couple drills (Monday), things started to feel pretty normal,” Pietrangelo said.
Pietrangelo spoke during Tuesday’s Blues Zoom call, with radio play-by-play man Chris Kerber once again doing the interviewing. Media are not allowed at Centene during the small-group workouts known as Phase 2 of the league’s return to play plan.
Until Pietrangelo got back on the ice Monday, he basically has treated the coronavirus pause like an offseason. He has all the exercise and weight-training equipment he needs in his basement, and has been following a personalized program sent by Blues strength and conditioning coach Eric Renaghan all spring.
But now its summer, he's back on the ice, and the NHL is inching ever-closer to a return to play.
“I think the first couple days, start a little bit slower and then gear up,” Pietrangelo said. “Even in the middle of a skate, start a little bit slower and then gear up, get everything warmed up. Get the same muscles used to working again.
“Again, we did the same thing two days in a row and today was a lot easier than yesterday.”
Between the Phase 2 workouts and the planned start of training camp July 10, the Blues will have five weeks to get ready for the games to start, which Pietrangelo figures is plenty of time.
“Five weeks is a long time,” he said. “That’s a lot of ice _ that’s certainly enough time for all of us.”
Even with the long layoff, he doesn’t think it will take the Blues long to gear up for their Stanley Cup title defense.
“Once you get going and the competition gets going, we’re gonna want to win this thing,” he said. “The timing (of the playoff)’s a little bit off but if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this to win. We’re just not doing this to kill time.”
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.