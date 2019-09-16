Subscribe for 99¢

The St. Louis Blues are on the Stanley Cup.

The team posted a picture of the names on the cup to their social media accounts today.

Benjamin Hochman previously wrote about the engraver, Louise St. Jacques, who has apparently completed stamping each name. 

It is an "honor and privilege that I cherish,” St. Jacques said in the column. “It is such a coveted trophy. ... And it's an amazing story that St. Louis, through sheer determination, heightened their level of play to winning the Stanley Cup.”

The Blues start the exhibition season today; the regular season is 2 1/2 weeks away.

Before the season starts, subscribe to the free email newsletter for Blues headlines

Tags

View comments