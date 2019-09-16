The St. Louis Blues are on the Stanley Cup.
The team posted a picture of the names on the cup to their social media accounts today.
It is an "honor and privilege that I cherish,” St. Jacques said in the column. “It is such a coveted trophy. ... And it's an amazing story that St. Louis, through sheer determination, heightened their level of play to winning the Stanley Cup.”
The Blues start the exhibition season today; the regular season is 2 1/2 weeks away.
Blues fans parade like champions as St. Louis Blues capture first Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues fans crush to get a touch of the Stanley Cup as Brayden Schenn walks it toward the Gateway Arch after the championship in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade
Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko shares the cup with the crowd during team's Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Harrison Schmidt hoists the Stanley Cup alongside St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues Robert Bortuzzo holds the Stanley Cup up for fans during the championship parade in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) shares the the Stanley Cup with fans during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) shares the Stanley Cup with Meghan Concagh, 21, of Des Peres during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Mark Ajvilar cries as St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) holds out the Stanley Cup during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) shares the cup with the crowd during Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Bobby Reidelberger of Maryville hoists the Stanley Cup alongside St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Harrison Schmidt hoists the Stanley Cup alongside St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) shares the Stanley Cup with fans during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
St. Louis Blues fans reach out to the Stanley Cup as Vladimir Tarasenko, Blues winger, walks by on Saturday, June 15, 2019, during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
St. Louis Blues fans reach out to the Stanley Cup on Saturday, June 15, 2019, during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
Pat Maroon holds up the Stanley Cup for fans during the Blues' victory parade in downtown St. Louis on June 15. (Brian Muonz photo / Post-Dispatch)
Corwin Johnson, 1, of Pilot Knob, is placed into the Stanley Cup by Patrick Maroon, St. Louis Blues left winger, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
St. Louis Blues fans react as Vladimir Tarasenko, Blues winger, brings in the Stanley Cup on Saturday, June 15, 2019, during the Blues Stanley Cup victory parade in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
Stanley Cup playoffs MVP Ryan O'Reilly runs the Cup down a line of spectators during the team's victory parade on Saturday, June 15, 2019 along Market Street in downtown St. Louis. (Photo by Colter Peterson,
