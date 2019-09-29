Because of mechanical issues with their scheduled charter plane, the Blues’ scheduled preseason game Sunday afternoon with the Columbus Blue Jackets has been canceled. The team was scheduled to fly out of Lambert Airport at noon.
The players and staff were on the plane and ready to go, but after a delay of more than an hour on the tarmac, the trip was canceled and with it the scheduled 4 p.m. (Central) contest against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
“Due to an unforeseen mechanical issue with our chartered aircraft, we are unable to travel to Columbus for tonight’s game,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. “We apologize to the Blues Jackets and their fans for this inconvenience.”
During the regular season, the Blues fly in at least one day in advance to road game destinations. But during the preseason, they fly the day of the game. The team had a morning skate for the traveling roster at 9:30 a.m. at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights before heading to the airport.
The Blues’ game group consisted to a large degree of young players and prospects hoping to impress coach Craig Berube and Armstrong one last time before the team trims its roster to the regular-season limit of 23 players.
The game-day roster included forwards Tanner Kaspick, Klim Kostin, Mackenzie MacEachern, Austin Poganski, Ryan Olsen and Alexey Toropchenko; and defensemen Andreas Borgman, Niko Mikkola and Mitch Reinke.
It was also scheduled to be Robert Thomas’ second preseason game after his return from wrist surgery and Justin Faulk’s second game with the Blues after last week’s trade from Carolina.
Jake Allen was in line to get the start in goal, but Jordan Binnington was along on the trip as well.
Nonetheless, it would've been the eighth exhibition game for the Blues this preseason, which is on the high end. Normally the team plays six or seven preseason games, so the staff and office have had sufficient time to make evaluations.
So the Blues end the preseason with a 4-3 record. Next up, the Washington Capitals in the regular-season opener Wednesday at Enterprise Center.
In Columbus, the Blue Jackets announced that single-game buyers with tickets for Sunday’s game would receive a refund. Season-ticket holders will receive additional tickets to a regular-season home game this season, with details being finalized.
“We regret the inconvenience the cancellation of today’s game will cause our fans, but after discussion with the Blues there was no viable option that would’ve resulted in our being able to play the game today,” Columbus team president Mike Priest said.