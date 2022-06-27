Blues prospect camp returns July 11-14 at Centene

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Blues will once again hold a post-draft prospect camp. The four-day camp is scheduled for July 11-14 at Centene Community Ice Center, the team announced Monday.
All practices and scrimmages are open to the public. Among those scheduled to attend are Jake Neighbours and Zachary Bolduc, the Blues’ first-round picks in the 2020 and ’21 drafts respectively, as well as members of the team’s 2022 draft class. (The 2022 draft takes place July 7, 8 in Montreal.)
In a season that began with nine games played for the Blues, Neighbours led the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Western Hockey League championship and a Memorial Cup appearance as team captain.
Bolduc led the Quebec Remparts to the semifinals of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs. In 77 regular-season and postseason games, Bolduc had a combined total of 63 goals and 48 assists.
Here’s the camp schedule:
• Mon. July 11: Practices at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; scrimmage at 2 p.m.
• Tues. July 12: Practices at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.; scrimmage at 2:15 p.m.
• Weds. July 13: Practices at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., scrimmage at 2 p.m.
• Thurs. July 14: Scrimmage at 11:20 a.m.
