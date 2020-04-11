Blues prospect Perunovich wins Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's top player

_ One begins with the 2020-21 season if the NHL ends up cancelling this season.

“He’s a puck-moving player,” general manager Doug Armstrong said after Perunovich agreed to terms. “He plays with his head. He’s a ‘plus’ skater with great vision and patience. He can dictate the pace of the game with his head and his feet.

“I don’t like to put too much pressure on the players as they come in _ it’s definitely a different league. But we’ve seen what college players of his stature have done recently. We have him in that grouping. Not only do we have him in that grouping, everyone has him in that grouping.”

The Hobey Baker winner was announced Saturday night on ESPN. Besides Perunovich, the other finalists were junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Maine and junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi of North Dakota.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to be this year’s Hobey Baker Award recipient,” Perunovich said on ESPN. “Five other Bulldogs have won this coveted award before me so it’s just a privilege to join them.”

Since the college hockey season was cancelled due to the coronavirus, Perunovich has spent a lot of time at the family cabin near his hometown of Hibbing, Minn.