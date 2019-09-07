For the second time in as many games, the Blues took a lead into the second period of the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. And for the second game in a row things fell apart after that.
The Blues’ prospects allowed seven goals over the final two periods Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, turning a 1-0 first-period lead into a 7-3 loss at Centre Ice Arena. (The Blues led Toronto 2-1 after the first period on Friday only to lose 6-2.)
Detroit, 1-0-1 in the tournament, scored three power play goals. The Blues were whistled for seven penalties, including a five-minute major against defenseman Tyler Tucker late in the second period and a double-minor against Keean Washkurak early in the third.
The Blues scored a goal in each period, in order, by Washkurak, Austin Poganski and Robby Jackson. Colent Ellis, a third-round draft pick by the Blues this June, faced 32 shots in goal.
Sunday is an off day. The Blues close out divisional play at 4:30 p.m. (Central) Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is 2-0 in the tournament, defeating the Maple Leafs 6-3 Saturday.