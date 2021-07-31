Blues prospects headed back to Traverse City

After taking a year off during the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL Prospect Tournament returns this season in Traverse City, Mich. And once again, the Blues are scheduled to be one of the participants.

The host Detroit Red Wings announced Friday that this year’s tournament is set for Sept. 16-20 with a trimmed down field of five teams: the Blues, Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The tournament usually includes eight teams. This year’s event will be a round-robin format, with each team playing three or four games. Teams are subject to change pending any COVID-related travel restrictions.

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Klim Kostin, Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman are among current Blues that participated in the tournament in recent years as they worked their way up the organizational ladder. Kyrou scored a hat trick in the final game of the 2018 tournament against the New York Rangers, and then rode that momentum into a strong training camp and a spot on the opening-day roster.

