Blues put their top line on display and hope it can carry them far

The foundational line of the Blues’ offense, the line from which all other lines flow, is the one centered by Robert Thomas, with Pavel Buchnevich on the left wing and Vladimir Tarasenko on the right.

Last season, that line amassed the second-most minutes together on the ice, 369 minutes over 39 games. It was the team’s most effective line, with an expected goals percentage of 56.7, meaning they generated more scoring chances than they gave up. No group on the team that played significant minutes together was above 50 percent.

The group got its first chance together on Thursday night in the Blues’ fourth preseason game, a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center. The group figured in the team’s first two goals, which is what snapped the team out of an opening malaise that saw the Blue Jackets have the upper hand early and take a 2-0 lead. Once that group jumpstarted the offense, the rest came easily for the Blues. Buchnevich had the first goal, on a pass from Noel Acciari in front of the net with a rebound, and then Buchnevich and Tarasenko assisted on a goal by Robert Bortuzzo, though the biggest assist may have been an uncredited one to Thomas for a screen in front of the net that made it possible.

When coach Craig Berube started figuring out lines to start the season, the Thomas line is the one he started with. In fact, at this point, it’s still not clear what the other three lines might be. Brandon Saad or Brayden Schenn with Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou? Who’s the third line center, Schenn or Ivan Barbashev or Logan Brown? Who fills out the fourth line with Acciari and Nathan Walker, both of whom had solid games on Thursday, including Walker getting two-thirds of a Gordie Howe hat trick, with an assist and a fight, on the same play, Hugh McGing’s go-ahead goal in the second period. “That’s a good shift,” Thomas said.

It’s the Thomas line that provides certainty to the team. Tarasenko had 34 goals last season, Buchnevich 30. All three of the linemates were point-per-game players over the season. The line will be where the team’s scoring begins.

“I think we had a ton of good chances there and it's only the beginning,” Thomas said. “It’s our first game, so just got to keep kind of getting ready every game. They're gonna get a little bit better and I think we can pick up where we left off and even get a lot better.”

“Good on forecheck, good protecting puck with cycles,” said Buchnevich. “We got the big shooter, too, and Vladi can shoot. We just have to find him. We talk a lot on the bench and try to make like a faceoff – set play. And talking a lot and I think it helps.”

"I think its mostly unselfishness when we play," Tarasenko said. "If something open maybe, we try to pass too much, but it's very important to enjoy the game when you play and enjoy through the hard work and create the chances for each other. We have to learn to be happy for your teammates when he score goals so I think that's what make us successful. No one cares who is scoring, just enjoy the game and try to play for each other."

The line wasn’t at its best on Thursday, but it was also the first time they had played together in a game since May. The three were the last Blues’ forwards to get on the ice in the preseason.

“The first games it’s always boom-boom-boom,” said Buchnevich. “Everybody dumps the puck or tries to backcheck and make the lineup – like hit you. People run around when you don’t expect it, and it’s always hard. I think a couple games we’ll be fine.”

“It's nice to play a game finally,” said Tarasenko, who had four shot attempts, but none on goal. “Games are always better than the practices, so we're pretty excited to play. We had a rough start but played well after. Of course, nice to get a win.

“It's the preseason, we don't have to try hard or something like that. Just find that chemistry again, play for each other and enjoy our time together.”

This is the start of Season Two of the Tarasenko saga, which quickly became a non-issue despite his offseason trade request and the Blues inability to get a deal done. He turned in one of his best seasons and coaches and teammates alike spoke highly of his enthusiasm and good cheer in the dressing room at a time it was feared his situation would cast a shadow on the rest of the team. It looks like that’s where he is again, though now there’s the complication of this also being the final year of his contract and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He didn’t want to discuss his future on Thursday, either near term or long term.

“I don't talk about this right now,” he said of his situation after this season. “I'm just preparing for the season. Very excited and we'll figure it out.

And as for his trade situation, he said, “I'm not going to answer it. This can go both ways. I'm focused on the season now and I'm excited to be here, that's it.”

Ad he did last summer, Tarasenko went with Barbashev to train over the summer in Miami. "Hopefully it will work again," he said.

At the other end of the roster, the fourth line made progress. Acciari had two assists and Walker made his presence felt in several ways. Tyler Pitlick, in camp on a tryout basis, had two assists and strengthen his roster bid in other ways. If Klim Kostin continues to not strengthen his bid for a roster spot, the veteran Pitlick could get the chance.

“I’m pretty impressed,” Berube said. “Acciari has been really good for me. Always on the right side of things and he’s hard to play against. Tenacious guy, smart player. Pitlick and Walker, they’ve done a good job providing forechecking and energy for our team and skating and getting on top of people, penalty kill and things like that. I’m pretty happy with it so far.”